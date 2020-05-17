Good Morning! Today I am writing to you briefly because this week has been intense. In return I bring you a summary of the data we have published on the coronavirus. Strict confinement contained the outbreak in Spain. But now we enter a new phase and a somewhat disturbing calm reigns.

1. The numbers of the coronavirus

Monday. Three weak points in residences, ICUs and agglomerations. When analyzing the impact of the virus on each province, we found some patterns: the worst outbreaks have been in capitals, in connected regions, where there are fewer ICU places and more elderly people living in residences. It was a job with Borja Andrino and Daniele Grasso, like half of what follows.

Monday. Our mantra should be ‘distance, isolation, testing and tracking’. My video summary of the text I sent you last Sunday. We must intelligently distance ourselves, isolate ourselves when we have symptoms, test to find infected and track all their contacts.

Tuesday. Our mobiles say that we go out more, but are there more infections? In the middle of the week there was a slight rebound in the number of cases, which then seems to have been left only in a scare, although we are not completely sure. Looking through the figures of each day with a magnifying glass is what we will have to do in this de-escalation.

Wednesday. The traceability of the communities remains unknown. In Spain new cases are still detected on a daily basis and experts say it is vital to trace your contacts to keep the virus under control. Issue? We have no data on the success of these tasks.

Thursday. One dead per 100 infected? The prevalence study raises the fatality of Covid-19 above 1% in Spain. They are the most important data this week. In La Rioja, 3% of the people who fell ill with covid-19 would have died; 2% in Cáceres, Girona and Tarragona. At the other extreme, the Canary Islands and several Andalusian provinces do not exceed 0.5% case fatality.

It is possible that only 5% of Spaniards have been infected so far, which has two implications. The first is that we are away from herd immunity, which has long seemed like a bad strategy, and the second is that the virus is just as deadly (or more) than we feared.

Friday. Spain remains behind the best in test. We have done many tests, yes, but that does not imply better detection because our outbreak was one of the worst (and there were many infected to find). We have done 7 tests for each confirmed case, which is little compared to reference countries such as Germany (18), Norway (24) or South Korea (61).

In Spain it has been tested on sick people and in hospitals, which are perhaps 10% of all infected. But now that confinement is lowered, we have to detect more cases, even if they are minor. The good news is that this is happening: in recent weeks, Spain is doing 30 tests per case. The not so good news is that we are still behind Germany (52), Norway (103) or South Korea (256).

2. More coronavirus numbers ➕

This month I have published four detailed analyzes with the best strategies against the virus. You received the last one last Sunday, but I leave you below all the links:

3. The updated data ➕

We also continue to update five articles with the evolution of the virus in Spain, the communities, in Latin America and throughout the world. Here:

