Let yourself be touched! Actress Aleida Núñez in video while dancing

Let yourself be touched! Actress Aleida Núñez on video while dancing | Instagram

Recently the actress, model and singer Aleida Núñez shared a video where she lets a man touch her enormous charms while they danced together.

It was through his official Instagram where this appears videoSurely you know that the beautiful interpreter of “Gardenia” in the Mexican novel “Mañana es para siempre” is a participant in “The stars dance in Hoy”, of the morning program Hoy.

Aleida Nunez She became even more popular in the world of entertainment since we saw her participate in this new section of the program that has given so much to talk about, especially two characters in particular, you probably already know who they talked about: Lolita Courteous Y Laura bozzo.

The video that the singer published a day ago is part of her new dance routine, she participates alongside El Capi Albores, who presents the weather in the morning program.

The beautiful actress is inviting her fans to see her participate in the new transmission and her participation dancing in the program next Thursday, May 27, in her publication gives us a small sample of what her danceable will be.

Aleida is wearing a pink outfit consisting of leggings and a jacket, both of which seem to be made of latex, it is a kind of very striking laminated fabric, but it also looks very comfortable, she is also wearing a blue top and tennis shoes under the jacket.

The video lasts only a few seconds, but at the end of it we can appreciate how the choreographer to whom the beautiful Núñez gives credit by making a turn and downward movement sliding her hand down one of her legs is at the same time that her partner caresses her charms from her hips.

The rehearsals are done on Televisa San Ángel, these also serve to make some shots for the program itself where we see part of their rehearsals and thus we find out other interesting details that help us to learn about the preparation of each of the couples.

In each transmission of the participants, some capsules of what happened during their training with the choreography are shared, it is also published in these micro videos if something more than interesting and controversial happened in addition to the reviews that the couples have had in recent weeks.

Precisely one of the couples that has given the most to talk about is precisely the one made up of Laura Bozzo and Carlos Bonabides, who in each of their participations tend to have clashes with Lolita Cortés by the Peruvian driver, this has caused not only one strong controversy but more attention from viewers who are aware of what may happen once they dance.

For a few weeks Aleida Núñez and The Capi Dawn They began to participate as challengers in the program and although their first dance did not go as well as they expected, this from the critics of Lolita Cortés, it is expected that during the following weeks they will stand out even more.

Aleida’s publication already has thousands of reproductions so far, it has 280,546 thousand and 557 comments among which stand out from some that mention her tremendous beauty.

Several of the netizens followers of the beautiful actress joked a bit with the movement of the choreographer’s hand because it is immediately noticeable when he touches Aleida’s charms.

With this little taste of Aleida for her followers, surely this time they will be able to surprise not only the attendees but also Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés on Thursdays.