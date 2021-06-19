“Let them say what they want, giving an opinion is easy and free”

06/19/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The star of the night was Álvaro Morata, who scored the first and only goal for the Spanish team in the Eurocup. However, the Juventus striker downplayed his reunion with the goal. “My goal doesn’t matter, I always want to win and we haven’t achieved it,” he said after the game ended.

The forward thanked Luis Enrique for the trust placed in him and sent a harsh message to the fans, after the criticism received for his performances. “If I have to look at what people say now … Let them say what they want, we are in a country where giving an opinion is easy and free & rdquor;, sentenced the ‘7’ of Spain, who assured that “We still have one final to be in the second round & rdquor;, in reference to the third and last game that the ‘Red’ will play against Slovakia next Wednesday (6:00 p.m.).

The captain of the Spanish team, Jordi Alba (in the absence of Busquets), showed his frustration once the game was over. “We are screwed. We have tried to the end, but we have lacked a bit of luck & rdquor;, argument. However, he sent a message of optimism to the fans assuring that “We are working well and we must continue to believe in what we do; if we win the third game, we will be in & rdquor;.

Pau Torres expressed himself along the same lines, who also wanted to send a message to the fans. “The message is to believe, we depend on ourselves. We all leave it on the field and we are going to do our best”, said the Villarreal center-back, who had to fight Lewandowski, according to him: “one of the best forwards in all of Europe.”