Let the Ruling Astro Elements Guide You to Your Perfect Lingerie Set

Finding pretty and flattering lingerie can be tough, so why not let the stars serve as your personal shopper? The zodiac is divided into four elements — fire, earth, air, and water — that correspond with different energetic expressions. As any astrologer will tell you, these elements reveal invaluable insight into your personality, preferences, and (of course!) Style. Especially when it comes to intimates, the elements are a great way to find a boudoir look you’ll love.

To find the cosmic match for every style and shape, we’re turning to the lingerie experts at Adore Me, the online intimates and loungewear brand that’s offering some of the prettiest and size-inclusive (we’re talking AI cups, people!) stuff out there. From effortlessly sexy sets you’ll want to live in 24/7 to beautifully detailed ensembles that totally speak to your style, every piece of Adore Me lingerie is designed to be a perfect fit. Read on below to find the cosmically-inspired style for you.

FIRE

Fire energy is vibrant and vivacious. The fire signs—Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius—I am fueled by passion. These signs aren’t afraid to indulge whatever fans their flame. Dramatic sets are essential for these spirited flames; it’s all about making a statement!

EARTH

Practical and logical, earth energy is anchored in reality. These signs focus on the tangible world and all of its abundant offerings. The earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—I’m guided by comfort. Effortlessly sexy sets are the perfect choice for these au naturale darlings.

AIR

Air energy seamlessly weaves between the elements, charging each with dynamic magnetism. The air signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—Are innovative, eccentric, and experimental. When it comes to lingerie, they’re not afraid to have a little fun. Playful shapes and pops of color are ideal for creative air signs.

TOILET

Water energy is defined by deep emotions, extrasensory gifts, and psychic powers. The water signs—Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces—Ride the waves of intuition. For these sea creatures, magic and seduction go hand-in-hand. Whimsical sets with dreamy, ethereal silhouettes are the perfect match for enchanted mermaids.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io