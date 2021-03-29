Let the radical M8 Competition tremble with fear!

Alpina is one of the most exclusive and minority firms in the automotive sector. For those who do not know, it is the super premium alter ego of BMW although in this case they bring their own touch of spice. Above all, because they offer versions with a higher dynamic level and the latest example just debuted a few hours ago. We refer to BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, a vehicle that it does not fear rivals like its cousin the M8.

The commercial launch of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupé it was an open secret. The Bavarian firm was looking for a way to offer a high-performance model with which to gain market share in countries like the US. Well, following this strategy, they put out a version that will delight those who are “short” on the M8. We tell you all its secrets, because although it seems that there are none, they are well hidden.

The BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé offers 620 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.3 seconds

If we have to talk about aesthetics, the image of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupé is superb as well as sporty. The Bavarian house has opted to improve its design by including discreet and elegant aerodynamic accessories. The front features a more muscular bumpers with larger air intakes. Nor can we ignore the insertion of the word “Alpina” in the lower area of ​​the front or the grille finished in piano black.

In the rear we have a larger spoiler, a diffuser finished in black or oval exhaust outlets. As a complement there are different alloy wheels in 20 or 21 inches. Inside the interior the cabin is superbly dressed with wood, leather and Alcantara trim. The Alpina brand is distributed by areas such as the door sills, the center console or the exclusive configurable digital instrument panel.

On a mechanical level, the Alpina B8 Gran Coupé uses a very modern and powerful engine. We refer to the gasoline block 4.4-liter V8 Twin-Turbo that brings the XB7 to life. In both, the power is maintained in the 456 kW (620 hp) with a maximum torque of 800 Nm. The improvement over its cousin, the M8 Gran Coupé, is 20 hp and 50 Nm of extra torque. Of course, it does not equal the 625 hp of the radical BMW M8 Competition Coupé.

For your management Alpina relies on a ZF automatic transmission with 8 relations (M Steptronic). Thanks to it, the performance of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupé is truly heart-stopping. Thus, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.3 seconds. For its part, the maximum speed comfortably exceeds 300 kilometers per hour. Reach the 323 kilometers per hour, so it dispenses with the electronic limitation.

Source – Alpina