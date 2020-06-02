Spotify it is less and less only the main streaming music platform. A few days ago his signing of the Joe Rogan podcast, one of the most listened to in the United States, and that surely sounds to everyone because it was in one of his interviews where Elon Musk smoked that joint live.

Although the figures are not public, the leaks speak that the Swedish company paid about 100 million dollars to stay exclusively on the Rogan show. This was not his only important signing in the sector of podcasting, which already moves millionaire figures -and this is an example- in the country of stars and stripes. In February, he paid up to 180 million for The Ringer’s podcast network that surely sounds like all NBA fans, and has also invested in the acquisition of startups in the sector such as Gimlet Media -producer- and Anchor -an app dedicated to facilitating the low cost recording of these programs and their distribution, and has even reached an agreement with Netflix to co-produce content in audio format.

Spotify is still a deficit company today -In 2019 it reported 186 million in losses-, but it seems clear that its commitment to podcasts is penetrating more and more among its users. In the same results report, he assured that he already had more than 700,000 programs on his platform and that these they already accounted for 20% of all eavesdropping by their users, both free and premium.

At Hipertextual we have chatted with two of the most authoritative voices on the podcasting scene in Spain: Francisco Izuzquiza, podcaster on shows like The Scope of the Compass or Mindfacts and producer on Yes We Cast, and José David Delpueyo, aka Sunne, creator of the Nation Podcast network and instructor of this format in his own school. With them we will analyze this very powerful landing of the Swedish platform, and how it can affect the sector in general.

The exclusivity in the podcast is also already in Spain

Spotify’s exclusive signing and podcasting policy is not unique to the United States. Closer, in the Spanish-speaking market He also made a similar move a few months ago by reaching an agreement to also distribute the psychology program exclusively. Understand your mind.

And it does not end there, just a few days ago Spotify began to publish another special podcast exclusively in Spain: XRey an investigation series on the figure of King Juan Carlos by Álvaro de Cózar, creator of V, the sewers of the state, another format that, due to its success in 2016, discovered what the podcast was about to the general public.

Cover of XRey, the new podcast of own production of Spotify Spain

For both Sunne and Izuzquiza, the boost that Spotify has brought to the sector is positive. Especially after years in which, from the point of view of the platforms, a fallow era had been lived without great news.

“Spotify is running on batteries, batteries that Apple Podcast forgot years ago” José David Delpueyo, Sunne

“Spotify is running on batteries, batteries that Apple forgot years ago. Before iTunes was the main promoter of podcasts, and now it is seeing how Spotify in two years is overtaking it on the right in a beastly way. Both in terms of innovation, as well as investment and projection ”, Sunne values, referring to the apparent immobility that Apple has maintained for years with respect to its podcast app, once synonymous with almost podcasting for many people.

For Izuzquiza, both from the point of view of the creator and the business of Yes We Cast, it is also good news. “One of the aspects to achieve greater professionalization in the sector is the creation of infrastructure and from an investment by platforms like the one Spotify is making, ”he points out.

Spotify’s commitment to podcasts goes further than its current hatching. In 2015 its CEO Daniel Ek announced the inclusion of this format as a complement to its musical offer. On that occasion the bullet from the podcast on Spotify did not seem to have the desired effect, something that however now seems to be achieving, especially adding the seasoning of exclusivity.

“Spotify’s bet is going to provoke movements on other platforms. Amazon is already moving tab, Apple is rumored to be, and a new ecosystem of competition is being created” Francisco Izuzquiza

However, this exclusivity may clash with the original concept that some had of a podcast: an audio file on the internet whose main premise was that it was shareable through a feed. Premise, however, that our two interlocutors value as somewhat surpassed.

Spotify Wants To Take Apple’s Podcast Cake

“That there are actors interested in having exclusive programs is still one more way to promote quality and the rise of podcasts in general. I do not fault it, mainly because the existence of this policy does not exclude that I, or anyone, can continue to distribute our programs openly, “says Izuzquiza.

For Sunne, this change is also positive, although it only gives him “Some fear” from the point of view of the podcaster and the listener. “I am not going to deny that it seems super risky for the podcast to close to a platform, especially if you come from the absolute freedom. And I suppose that there are some clauses that assure you that in 2 years they will not hit you and you will have to return with your tail between your legs to ask your audience to look for you again somewhere else. But apart from these reservations, it seems logical to me that they are doing powerful podcasts to drag their communities, “he tells us.

Let the ‘Podcast Wars’ begin

With this panorama, there are already those who begin to speak of a kind of ‘Podcast Wars’, assimilating the term used for streaming series platforms and its increasingly tight competition.

“Amazon has Audible, who can be a very important player, these days the Nordic company has come to Spain Podium, which also bets on subscription, and there are rumors that Apple will eventually create its own podcasts, “says Izuzquiza, for whom what is clear,” is that Spotify’s bet is going to provoke movement. “

In Spain and Latin America there are also their own players, such as Ivoox, an application that in recent years has also launched a stamp that brings together exclusive podcast and they work as a kind of record label. Like Spotify, you can only listen to them complete on their platform.

“I do not like too much as a listener the idea of ​​having 6 apps to listen to all the podcasts, but these are the times that are running and they are minor problems. It is already happening to us with the series, what if HBO, what if Netflix, what if Amazon Prime or Disney Plus, and in the end we got used to it, “reflects Sunne.

What does seem clear is that at the moment the Spotify’s commitment to podcasts -at the expense of making profitable his last millionaire signings-, it’s going well. Its consumption has grown 200%, and also, although an announcement program was announced that has not yet been finalized, for now the Swedish platform is serving thousands of podcasts for free that help your users increase listening minutes, without paying anything. A case totally contrary to his business with music, dependent on the payment of royalties and largely responsible for his lack of profitability.

For Sunne so far the contest is clear: “In 2020 I can say that for me Spotify has become the King of podcasting, for how it has promoted the sector, “he points out.

While Izuzquiza has also noticed in his own productions the lug that the platform has hit: “in our Mindfacts program we have had a very important listening lug due to entering one of its lists of recommendations. I think Spotify’s secret right now is that it has gotten into the industry by getting a complete assembly line.. He can offer to create and distribute with Anchor, produce his programs with Gimlet, and listen to them in his app. They have the entire cycle integrated, “he says.

All in all, the sector, which in 2018 already moved almost 500 million dollars in advertising in the United States, still has several edges to polish, such as measuring eavesdropping audited or consensual or, in markets still developing like Spain or Latin America, finish settling down. What does seem evident is that in the coming months and years the podcast will be an important element in the strategy of many platforms.

