let the delusional and suggestive villain last

It seems that, in this second half of season six of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), the trend is to offer certainly unique prologues, which surprise or disconcert the viewer or both. The one with the chapter “Mother” (6 × 14), specifically, it turns out very atypical so it means going back to the start of the zombie apocalypse to explain an element mentioned in “JD” (6 × 13), which was really necessary as a guarantee of verisimilitude for a story without plot holes.

But its particularity is not only due to this, but also one recognizes the words we hear when the episode begins as if they were referring to our own health crisis due to the happy coronavirus. And the writers, Channing Powell (The Walking Dead) and rookie Alex Delyle, are fully aware of what they would make us remember like that.

A veteran director on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC

It was also expected and forced, of course, that they return to where Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) had left off during the closing of “The Holding” (6 × 11); especially, after the devastating events of “In Dreams” (6 × 12) and the frankly interesting ones of “JD”. And despite clues as to what the delusional and suggestive main enemyIt is difficult for one to predict everything that points to the tragic “No One’s Gone” (4 × 08) from the title of “Mother” to some unforeseen reappearances.

Although not the one that would have driven us crazy with sheer taste and we are still waiting. In addition to a small mention of the tremendous shock of “Good Out Here” (4 × 03). But the occurrences of the villain with messiah complex, a class not new here except for their level of dangerous cult wackiness, are at the core of this chapter of Fear the Walking Dead.

Made with simple efficiency by the American Janice Cooke, who has a diametrically opposite profile to the new director of the previous installment of this zombie fiction, Aisha Taylor, due to the great experience she has acquired since it premiered in Dawson grows (Kevin Williamson, 1998-2003), dealing with various episodes in almost fifty series of television in the last two decades.

None very important, but well known as Charmed (Constance M. Burge, 1998-2006), Open Case (Meredith Stiehm, 2003-2010), One Tree Hill (Mark Schwahn, 2003-2012), Medium (Glenn Gordon Caron, 2005-2011), Gossip Girl (Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, 2007-2012), Manhunt: Unabomber (Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente and Tony Gittelson, since 2017) or How to defend a murderer (Peter Nowalk, 2014-2020).

John Glover’s mastery

AMC

On the other hand, as with John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) and contrary to what we would have preferred for Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) pelma in The Walking Dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010), we wish that the Teddy Maddox that John Glover masterfully embodies (In the mouth of fear) lasts long enough in this spin-off or, at the very least, until he can satisfactorily face the tough character who put him behind bars thirty-some years ago.

That moment of Fear the Walking Dead will be worth seeing, no doubt. And we really wish don’t steal it from us in one of those narrative tricks With which showrunners, from Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson to Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg since season four, often thwart the wishes of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

If we can find a problem in “Mother”, it does not occur until after the tension accumulated throughout the chapter is discharged and, with foreseeable logic, a new outrage serves as a demonstration that someone does not deserve any type of confidence: to the final scene, very similar to that of the episode “Apocrypha” (3 × 16) of The X-Files (Chris Carter, from 1993), lacks real strength.

