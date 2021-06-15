Let Roomba and Conga tremble! Lidl’s robot vacuum cleaner is back for 124 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to buy a cheap robot vacuum cleaner? If the answer is yes, pay attention because this interests you: Lidl has just brought back its inexpensive alternative to the Roomba that offers you the main functions for 124.99 euros.

The days when the robot vacuum cleaner was a household appliance reserved for people with great purchasing power are long gone. In recent years, this device has become popular and today we can find inexpensive models suitable for all budgets.

Among the cheap robot vacuum cleaner models we find those from SilverCrest, Lidl’s white-label electronics product. Now, the German chain has brought one of them back to its online bazaar and you can buy it for only 124.99 euros.

The Lidl robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a motor with a maximum suction power of 1,200 Pa and offers you six cleaning modes so you can choose the one that best suits your needs at all times.

We have prepared the definitive guide if you want to buy a robot vacuum cleaner that keeps the house clean, here you will find everything you should take into account.

On the one hand there is the automatic one, which performs a random cleaning; the focused one, which cleans in a spiral to remove localized dirt; the corner one, which moves along the edges of the room; the programmed one, which executes the user’s personalized configuration; the maximum power for the dirtiest areas; and finally the return, which is when the robot returns to the station automatically to recharge.

The Lidl robot vacuum cleaner has ten anti-shock sensors and three anti-tip sensors, so that it is able to move around your home without colliding with the obstacles that it finds in its path. It comes with a remote control in which you have the possibility to program the suction time and select the cleaning mode you prefer to apply in each case.

Robot vacuum cleaners have evolved. Now in addition to sweeping and vacuuming the floors, they also scrub. We have selected the best all-in-one robots: they sweep, vacuum, scrub floors and polish them. If you are looking for a model, here are the best ones.

The appliance is powered by a 2,400 mAh lithium-ion battery that provides autonomy of up to 70 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, more than enough to vacuum the floors throughout the house.

You already know that Lidl appliances tend to sell out quickly, so it’s best to hurry up if you don’t want to run out of stock. In case you were late, In Amazon Spain you can buy other cheap robot vacuum cleaners:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.