Let one of the best robot vacuum cleaners clean the house for you

Tips for choosing the best robot vacuum cleaner

A Vacuum cleaner robot it can be a major acquisition. And that is why it is necessary to know its basic characteristics, because they will help us to define our purchase to the maximum:

Soil type. Since vacuuming a carpet is not the same as a parquet floor, there are different types of robots designed for different types of soil.

Drums. That the battery has a good autonomy It’s fundamental. Especially, if our house is large or has several floors. There is nothing worse than leaving the vacuum cleaner working and running out of half-work.

Load. Another important detail is that the battery of our robot vacuum cleaner can charge quickly and efficient. Think of it as a device that we will use practically every day. It will be better for us to recover energy in a short time.

Noise. It is difficult not to associate the suction task with that annoying noise that we all have in our heads. But you should know that the latest models of robot vacuum cleaners are very quiet. They will pass the dust at any time without our being aware of their presence.

Measures. Although a robot vacuum cleaner will never be too big, it is true that you will have to take into account its measurements. Not only in terms of storage, but also when it comes to access the most inaccessible corners of the house.

Wet or dry. The normal thing is that these devices work dry, because, mainly, they are dedicated to vacuuming dust and other dirt. Now, it is true that there are models that, in addition to aspiring, they also scrub the floor and mop.

Filter. There are several types of filter, but the one that we we recommend it is called Hepa. It is a filter that retains many more dust particles, mites and other dirt, so the appliance returns to the room a more renewed and fresh air.

Wifi. Technological advances have allowed robot vacuum cleaners to be controlled remotely. And that’s thanks to his Wifi connectivity, That allow us operate these devices from our mobile phone.

Orientation. Undoubtedly, one of the elements that most influence the price of these machines. The more sophisticated the orientation system, the more expensive the vacuum cleaner will be. After all, it is important that you can move comfortably throughout the house, identifying and avoiding any obstacles that is.

Types of robot vacuum cleaners

It is very common to think that all robot vacuum cleaners They are equal. Nothing could be further from the truth. There are different types, all designed for specific functionalities. If you do not know which robot vacuum to buy, here we show you the most important types:

Robot vacuum cleaner with roller. The best choice for cleaning rugs, rugs, and other hairy surfaces. Why? Because it has a double brush that removes all the dust and dirt that it finds.

Robot vacuum cleaner without roller. Although they will not be as effective on carpets and rugs, these rollerless robot vacuums have the advantage that can reach the most inaccessible corners. It will be perfect for cleaning tiles and parquet.

Robot mop. In addition to vacuuming the floor, these models scrub it too. It has a simple drip system that expels water that will then be scrubbed with the built-in mop.

Why buy a robot vacuum cleaner?

We can come to understand why you need a Vacuum cleaner robot, But do you know in which cases you will see the most benefit from buying one of these devices?

Because you have little time. The main advantage of these vacuum cleaners is that they will do all the work for us. So we can pschedule them and completely forget about cleaning the dust.

Because you have small children. The little ones go around crawling and throw themselves on the ground, that is why it is important to have it as clean as possible.

Because you have pets. If your pets shed hair everywhere, know that your robot vacuum cleaner will take care of collecting them daily.

Because you are allergic to dust. It is easy to establish cleaning routines for our robot vacuum cleaner. In this way, you will not have a problem with dust, mites and other types of dirt.

How much does a robot vacuum cleaner cost?

As with everything, it will depend on the use we want to give our robot vacuum cleaner. If you are looking for a simple machine that can clean the dust on its own and little else, maybe a economical option. To give you an idea, you can find models that barely exceed € 100.

On the other hand, if what you want is to enjoy other functionalities such as its Wi-Fi remote control, scheduling options or your smart home scan, you will have to scratch your pocket. From there, what you consider, because it thinks there is robot vacuum cleaners that even close to € 1000.