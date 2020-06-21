The first phones with cameras under the screen will arrive soon, although the companies ask that we do not expect too much from them.

When it comes to taking advantage of the front of the screens, brands have experimented with various methods. It all started with the controversial notch although we have also had holes in the screen, cameras under the screen and pop up cameras, which except for opening beers, few useful uses have. Although each of us will have our favorite, the truth is that the cameras under the screen are positioned as the most attractive way for this purpose.

Now, we should not get excited with the cameras under the screen. Such technology is not yet settled or close to being optimized, so we should not be too excited or we will be disappointed. We are not saying it but the vice president of OPPO.

The cameras under the screen will be the best solution but beware of the hype

OPPO, one of the fastest growing mobile phone brands today, pioneered under-screen cameras. As you already know, this technology will allow you to hide the smartphone’s front camera under the screen, allowing to take advantage of the entire front of the mobile and therefore, achieving larger screens.

But that hype or emotion does not make us lose our way. Brian Shen, the VP of OPPO has recognized in the Chinese social network of Weibo that the first phones with this technology will arrive on the market soon although this it will not be perfect so it may disappoint more than one. For all this, ask for caution and patience, since only with the passage of time will perfection be reached. The text translated into English above is courtesy of our fellow Android Authority.

In summary. Surely sometime in 2020 we will see the first phones with cameras below the screen, although manufacturers are asking for calm. That is to say, the first versions that come to us may not be perfect or come with some flaws, so if any of you wanted to buy a phone like this, maybe it will be better to wait a little longer.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all