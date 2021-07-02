“Let no one doubt that we will be available to Real Madrid, let no one doubt it”

07/02/2021 at 4:59 PM CEST

The white box has requested to play in its sport City the games that remain at home, because of the works that are being carried out at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Regarding this issue, the president of Atlético de Madrid Enrique Cerezo, making it clear that he is willing to let Real Madrid play in the Wanda Metropolitano in case they need it. “If a neighbor needs something we have to help him. Surely if we need the new Bernabéu, they would let us,” he added.

The club of Florentino Pérez, the possibility of move to the stadium of the eternal rival during some matches in the event that the works of the Santiago Bernabéu do not finish on time.

In an act in which the mattress agent Together with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, he wanted to make it clear that if Florentino Pérez’s team needs his stadium, he has no problem providing it. “If Wanda would give in? I’m going to remove the mask to answer you. Let no one doubt that we will be at the disposal of Real Madrid, let no one doubt it & rdquor;, he said.

But according to the LaLiga Santander schedule Everything indicates that Real Madrid could have time to adjust to the Bernabéu in summer, since the first days will be at home and they will not play at home until after the first break, in mid-September. So everything indicates that Real Madrid will not play at home in the Metropolitan.