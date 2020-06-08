Hugo López-Gatell asked the population not to be confused, since, at this time, it is not recommended to go out to the public space as it is the moment of greatest intensity of the COVID-19

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, asked the population don’t get confused with taking for granted that the country reopened activities, because it is still at a high risk of transmission by COVID-19.

“The entire country is at a red light; it is false that all activities are returned at this time. There is no reason for non-essential companies to open or people to be called to occupy public space,” said Hugo López-Gatell pic.twitter.com/MK9OaEkDEA – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) June 8, 2020

“No one please, no one get confused With the idea that at this moment where we have the maximum intensity of the epidemic we begin to open public spaces. It will happen according to the change in the color of the traffic light, when it turns orange some non-essential activities can be opened, when it turns yellow others can be opened and the entire educational system will only open in green, ”he said.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the official indicated that until this sunday, and at least until next time June 14th, the whole country is in Red color.

The entire country is at a red light; It is false to return to all activities at this time. There is no reason for non-essential companies to open or people to be called to occupy public space. pic.twitter.com/KlMskogZk4 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 8, 2020

He noted that while the states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo are maintained with a stable contagion trend, “the amount of new cases is stably highTherefore they cannot reopen non-essential activities.

He stressed that if at this time people go out to public space To work or socialize, the number of meetings of people will increase and therefore the number of infections.

“If they happen more infections more cases are going to happen if they happen more cases there will be more people than will require hospitalization, and therefore, if they have a sufficiently serious condition, the deaths will increase and we do not want that to happen, “he said.

According to the second wave of the epidemic, the official explained that this could occur between October this year or April nextTherefore, the hospital conversion will continue until then.

With information from Notimex