“Let hope not fail”: Ana Guevara sent a message to athletes after the suspension of Tokyo 2020

After several days of uncertainty about the future of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the suspension until next year the summer jousting. Given this, Ana Gabriela Guevara, General director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), he sent a message to the Mexican athletes.

In a video published on the agency’s social networks, the also former athlete spoke of the measures the IOC took. “We finally know where we are going. We will take the measures and support of each of the sports disciplines in the rest of the year “said the Olympic medalist.

The Mexican sports leader indicated that they will wait for the instructions of the IOC for the dates of the Olympic jousting. “Let us be fair and patient in determining the times when the Olympic Games are announced for the coming year”, clarified.

“In the meantime, I make an invitation for us to stay calm, to eat well, to be careful and that we will be attentive to each of the movements that are carried out, both internationally and locally, “he said.

He noted that they will maintain the precautionary measures that the Ministry of Health (SSa) has issued. “Sport cannot be ignored at every step that has been dictated”he assured.

Further, Conade will guarantee scholarships for athletes who already have a place for the next Games. In addition, Mexican athletes who are looking for their classification to the contest will also have support.

“We already have prepared what is going to be done to care for Mexican athletes. Number one, Scholarship payments and financial support are guaranteed for their preparation, until the date it is set for the Olympic Games, “explained to ESPN, Israel Benítez, deputy director of quality for Conade.

“Number two, we have 88 athletes qualified for Tokyowe still have about 180 who will be looking for a brand in the following months, we will be seeing how the new selection criteria are defined and we have planned all the technical work, with that projection, “added the official.

Benítez explained that the place of Mexicans is not at risk. “Athletes are not at risk in terms of the financial side. The events that were canceled are preparatory, the qualifying events have been rescheduled, the resource remains guaranteed, ”he concluded.

Under pressure from various federations around the world, on Tuesday the IOC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee announced that the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made by Thomas Bach, IOC President, and Abe Shinzo, Prime Minister of Japan. Through a statement, the international organization indicated that both had a conversation via telephone and took this measure.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games must be scheduled for a date after 2020, but not after the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, of all those involved in this fair and for the international community, “the statement said.

Likewise, Ana Gabriela Guevara endorsed this decision and ratified her commitment to the athletes. “The most important thing is always health and we will do what is necessary to keep the Mexican team in good condition, both physically and psychologically, always united for the common good,” he concluded.