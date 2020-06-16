Jorge Javier Vázquez has been thinking about an interview for a few days that he saw on the same network where he works, specifically in ‘The Ana Rosa program’. Quintana chatted on June 4 with former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, after President Sánchez spoke of his time as Minister of the Interior.

Jorge Javier Vázquez

Sánchez defended the decision of the Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in the controversy over the dismissal of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos. Vázquez has also shown his support for Marlaska through his blog in Lecturas and acknowledges: « In all this history in which he is immersed, I go with him (…) Surely he will have screwed up something, but after I can’t help but see who can drop him from a donkey. Because the others are simply horrendous. Infamous. Inept. Faltons. Rude. Cheats. Manipulators « .

« It smells of sacristy and wet cassock »

Therefore, the presenter has regretted that his partner gave voice to the former PP deputy. « Removing this minister to give birth to Marlaska is a blessing for the latter, because the black and stale image of a Fernández Díaz who smells of sacristy and wet cassock pull back until you fall on your ass« Vázquez shamelessly comments on his blog. Then he adds: » Fernández Díaz has decorated virgins and, when he has left, not that he has left his ministry very clean that we say. And now he intends to charge Marlaska. Let him buy another story. Let him teach his doctrine in his living room, but please, let’s not get him out on television anymore. «

With these words addressed to Ana Rosa Quintana, she thus requests the veto of the expolitical on television, since « her old, ancient, reactionary and unfriendly image has caused the same effects on me as the bromide. » In addition, Vázquez confesses, with his characteristic sense of humor full of irony: « Since I saw him on Telecinco I have lost the morbid. See who compensates me now for these days of messing around«