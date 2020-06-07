Snoop Dogg is a character in every sense of the word. Since he was catapulted thanks to the launch of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic in 1992, Dogg has done nothing but give us good music, good laughs and even the occasional fight on the internet. But now Snoop surprised everyone by saying that he has never ever voted because he did not know he could do it …

The rapper expressed his shocking and humorous confession in a radio interview for Big Boy Tv, saying that later this year it will be the first time he will vote. Apparently so much green has caused its havoc on the idol of Long Beach, California.

While in the interview, Big Boy asked Snoop for his views on people who say voting doesn’t work at all, to which he replied: “I’ve never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to go out and vote because I can’t bear to see this punk (Donald Trump) in office for another year”.

Big Boy then asked the rapper to encourage his fans to go out and vote as well, for which Snoop shared that he thought he had been excluded from the voting process because of his criminal record. “For many years they brainwashed me thinking that you couldn’t vote if you had a criminal record,” he said. “I did not know, I did not know it. My registration has been deleted, so now I can vote ”.

Snoop is right about something, citizens with a criminal record cannot vote if they are in prisonBut they have that right restored in most states of the United States once their sentence is completed.

In case his political inclination was not clear, Snoop went on to say that this year I would vote “definitely” because “we have to make a difference”. “I can’t tell you to do it and then don’t do it. Everyone knows that I am a front-line player. I’m not going to tell you to do something that I didn’t do ”Snoop ended encouraging and inclined the vote of his fans.

Now we can only wish him good luck on his first vote, that he does not get too blown up and that he does not get confused when casting his vote. Watch the interview here and listen to the words of Dogg himself.

