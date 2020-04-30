These days are confusing, weird, full of uncertainty. Everything feels somehow surreal, that’s true. But we have also realized that incredible things have come out of all this too. Things we didn’t have before. One of those is a pretty personal approach with our favorite musicians. Hundreds of live streams, new music, and remote concerts everywhere. Now it’s The 1975’s turn …

Matty Healy and The 1975 have just announced that they have teamed up with Spotify to put together a really good online listening party for their self-titled debut album. Yes, just from this album that they released in 2013 to reach number 1 on the UK Albums Chart and catapult the career of a beloved band today.

When is this !? Without letting them wait: The listening party will take place at 13:00 on Friday, May 1 in Mexico City.. At this party the band will use Spotify Storylines’ immersive feature to reveal exclusive new details about their 2013 debut.

In your Spotify account you can access “The 1975 Experience” from tomorrow and in time for the listening party. These “Storylines” will take a behind-the-scenes, song-by-song tour of The 1975’s debut album.

There are going to tell several revelations about the songs you already love madly. An example is the revelation of the band on the song “12”. They said that “It was a piece that George made on his entire laptop at a Travelodge in Acton while we were mixing the album. ” Expect these kinds of things that will greatly enrich the listening experience.

You already know it, if you want to go back to 2013 and listen to The 1975 while Matty Healy and company take a tour of all their tracks, this is a golden opportunity. Plus, it’s a great way to break up a Friday afternoon.

