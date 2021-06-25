“Let Aureoles present evidence, if he has any”; Andrés Manuel López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

If Silvano Aureoles has proof that Morena won in Michoacán thanks to the support of organized crime, “let him present it,” replied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The head of the federal Executive said he had no elements to know if criminal groups had to do with the victory of Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, but criticized that the PRD president pointed this out without providing elements of evidence.

“Well, try it, if you have elements, we have no information (on whether the drug trafficker was involved in the elections). The important thing is that evidence is presented because if not, it is sensational news, yellowing and that’s it, “he said.

Meanwhile, Mario Delgado, Morena’s national leader, asserted that Aureoles “has a very wide catalog of crimes,” including ties to organized crime. In addition, he affirmed, he has pending clarification of the entity’s indebtedness for four billion pesos.

“There is no public work in Michoacán, we don’t know where that money is,” he said. For the leader, the governor acts “as if he were the head of a gang of hitmen”, so he is on the route of going to jail,

Yesterday, Aureoles indicated that he plans to go before international organizations, such as the UN, considering that drug trafficking groups influenced the state election.

Referring to the fronts that various political forces are setting up with a view to 2024 to “attack their movement,” López Obrador estimated that it is normal when the country is undergoing a transformation.

He also said that he sees it as something positive, so that “everyone takes off their masks and each of the political actors and opponents is grouped in their place.”

“It was to be expected, even I sponsored it, because it is very good for public life that there are definitions, not half measures and, then, what happens is that everyone is occupying their place, their place. Before they were deceiving that they were from civil society, that they were from non-governmental, nonpartisan organizations, now they are no longer, now the conservative bloc has been formed, ”the president evaluated.

In the sights of Morena

The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, assured that the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, “has a very wide catalog of crimes” and they hope that his government will end to begin with accountability in his management.

In addition to reiterating the alleged links between the PRD governor and organized crime, the Moreno added that the opposition leader never clarified the debt of four billion pesos in Michoacán.

“Since yesterday (Wednesday) we said that the last debt we do not know where it was, more than four billion pesos, because there is no public work in Michoacán, we do not know where that money is, from the outset, it has to explain,” he said during a meeting with local elected deputies.

For his part, Aureoles assured that he will go to the last stages to prevent a narco-government from reaching Michoacán. He indicated that he will go to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to denounce the situation.