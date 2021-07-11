Lessons learned in pandemic

It may be that there are as many changes we have suffered in our daily lives and in our customs before the pandemic, what is certain is that there are lessons for everyone and we can learn from them.

I identify five basic ones that have modified our old normality and today they anticipate a new reality to which we will have to adapt quickly and with the awareness of building a single society and a more supportive sense of citizenship.

The first lesson is that uncertainty is part of our existence, so preventing and anticipating are two habits that must be present in all our actions. To prevent because it is the best security, personal and communal, and to anticipate so that the changes do not affect us more than necessary. So any prevention and / or forecasting measure will be the difference between suffering unnecessary losses or finding ourselves in unfavorable scenarios.

The second is taking care of our resources, all of them. From those that are part of our environment (water, air, land), to the family finances that allow us to plan in the medium and long term. Saving is a behavior that we must incorporate every time we are able to set aside some fraction, however minimal, of income and have it available to face those eventualities that enter in the previous point. But reserving money is not enough, we also have to think about caring (not saving) the natural resources that allow us to live on this planet. We have already seen that the world can be completely altered when we forget that there are many more organisms than us and that it depends on our coexistence to preserve the only habitable place that we know to date.

A third lesson is how relevant good mental and physical health becomes. We are yet to see what impact this pandemic will have on our emotions, although from now on I anticipate that it will be considerable. They are months, practically the last two years (because we will continue to take care of ourselves, for very soon, until the end of this one) in which the confinement, the healthy distance, the contagion of the disease, altered our routines and made us a mix between hermits and workers screen that, suddenly, realized that it takes space, coexistence and a lot of mental and moral strength to go through a health crisis of this size.

The fourth moral is that no space is so small as not to be taken advantage of, nor so private as not to open it to others. Parks, green areas, walkways, gardens, can be transformed into places of social fabric, temporary office and meeting place to better organize ourselves as neighbors. Our idea that there are idle and productive spaces is no longer the same, and that is good news. We spend too much time inside buildings and we appropriate little streets and public spaces, which are an extension of our home and our civil character, to interact with those same people who live wall to wall of us and whom we hardly knew.

Fifth is making efficient use of the time we have available. If at any time our environment can change radically, taking the opportunity to establish a balance between rest, learning, human contact and the obligations that life brings us, is imperative. Never, like now, has time become an obvious and valuable resource. Let’s just think of the families and thousands of people who will not be able to spend time with loved ones who, sadly, lost their lives during this emergency. Changing customs, diets, bad habits, which make us prone to the damage caused by a new virus like this one, is to invest in years of life and in the hundreds of moments that we can spend in a co-responsible way with our loved ones and with whom we do community. so that we constantly advance to a better quality of life; the one that will help us face the challenges that are most likely to come.