Lessons from the pandemic: planning a return to MWC Barcelona | Opinion | Connectivity

John Hoffman, CEO GSMA.

The last 12 months have been a learning challenge for all of us. Many have suffered great difficulties or have had to make great personal and professional sacrifices. It seems that each day brings a never-before-experienced situation that requires the adoption of new behaviors or adjusting to new restrictions in our usual way of doing things.

When I reflect on my own experience, I highlight two things.

First, planning during a pandemic is complicated. Without a doubt, the last 15 months, since cancellation of MWC20 until the edition of MWC21, have been our greatest challenge. Organizations of all types and sizes are making decisions with restrictions and / or constantly changing information. Every day I am in contact with leaders who talk about the challenges they are facing. I encourage you to persevere, better times are ahead and we will be stronger for it.

When we move forward with our commitment to relive a face-to-face event in the MWC Shanghai February, many doubted us. Sometimes we doubt ourselves. But I knew we had to move on, offer a unique and safe experience, and that’s what we did. We perform tests on all attendees and it is an honor to be able to say that we had no confirmed cases of Covid before, during or after the event.

“We had no confirmed cases of Covid before, during or after the MWC Shanghai event”

Yes, it was different from other years, and I remain disappointed that I was not able to be there in person, but the words of thanks and encouragement we received made all the effort worthwhile. Even more important was the experience we gained in prioritizing health and safety above all else, and this has guided our planning for Barcelona.

Yes, the circumstances in both cities are very different, but the principles are the same. Build solid relationships with all parties involved, be agile to change when necessary and plan for the unexpected. We will not overcome these challenges alone.

In second place, I am constantly encouraged by the collective desire to make MWC Barcelona 2021 a reality. The determination of the GSMA staff, the Barcelona authorities, our key partners and our incredible community of exhibitors and sponsors is truly inspiring. People are working around the clock on all aspects of event planning to ensure that everyone can experience MWC Barcelona 2021, in person or online.

This spirit is exemplified in the recent announcement of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Spain. They have agreed to allow those registered in the MWC21 Barcelona to enter Spain. This implied including in the exception of ‘highly qualified workers’ already existing exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, stand builders and partners, registered in MWC21. This means that all members of our vast and global ecosystem will be able to attend MWC21!

For me, classifying attendees as ‘highly skilled workers’ underscores the essential work and global impact of the mobile industry. And of course, this is on the condition that attendees adhere to the conditions outlined in our multi-tiered health and safety plan, Committed Community.

We are doing our best to simplify travel in these circumstances and will announce more details on resources and steps for planning travel in the coming weeks. In many ways, life and business will never be the same again and none of us will take international travel for granted in the future.

As I have mentioned on other occasions, not everyone will be able to join us in person this year, so we continue to improve our digital offering. In the past, MWC has set the standard for other events to follow, and we will continue to do so in the hybrid era.

“We continue to improve our digital offering”

They say times of crisis accelerate progress and innovation. The impact of this global pandemic, which has been the most far-reaching in my memory, has been no exception. The exchange rate is colossal and this will be reflected in the changing experience of the MWC.

I cannot share these thoughts without also acknowledging the extraordinary efforts that people are making to ensure that MWC21 is a must-see event. Their efforts reflect a profound truth, not only about the MWC, but also about human connection, forging lasting alliances and restoring working relationships. His work is an expression of the sincere desire to recover from this delicate situation and the recognition of the need to adhere to high standards and act responsibly..

“We are grateful to have so many leaders as part of our loyal MWC family and the support we have received is overwhelmingly positive.”

Also I must thank all of our exhibitors. We are grateful to have so many leaders as part of our loyal MWC family and the support we have received is overwhelmingly positive. I will miss seeing some of our longtime partners and friends in person, but I respect them for leading in unprecedented times. The continuous collaboration to have some of our exhibitors virtually is creativity and innovation at its best. I am proud to be part of this new ecosystem.

Regardless of how you plan to attend, I look forward to seeing you there.