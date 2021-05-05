Lessons from the London plague applicable to Covid-19 for … the latest de-escalation?

05/05/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

Although it may seem incredible, the famous author of Robinson Crusoe, Daniel Defoe, had, more than 300 years ago, a good part of the keys that we hope will invite us all to reflect.

Defoe, in addition to being considered the “father of all English novelists” (he wrote 3 dozen very interesting books), was also a prolific journalist.

For more than a decade (1703-1714) he published 3 weekly issues of the newspaper “Review”, which came to achieve a great reputation among bourgeois merchants. And during that time he himself wrote each and every article in the newspaper: he was its only employee.

After that he shut himself up to study two essential books on the plague: the “Essay on the Different Causes of Pestilential Diseases and How They Become Contagious & rdquor; by Dr. John Quincy, and “Loymology, The Historical Narrative of the Plague of London” by Dr. Nathaniel Hodges.

Because Daniel Defoe, already old by the standards of the time, wanted to write his most relevant work: a chronicle about the plague.

He had been thinking about it for decades. In 1665, while Daniel Defoe was a child, an outbreak of plague had broken out in London. And the problem worsened when, shortly after, another outbreak of “painted plank & rdquor; (exanthematic typhus).

The enormous tragedy that occurred left a deep mark on Defoe.

In addition to his memories, Daniel Defoe kept a rigorous chronicle of the London plague: the meticulous diary kept by his uncle, Henry Foe.

With his book well advanced, it appears that Defoe received news of a new outbreak of plague in Marseille. Then he rushed to publish it. It was the year 1722. Defoe hoped that his work could be a guide to what was to come.

Is it possible to learn from what happened 350 years ago?

Without a doubt, Defoe’s chronicle, his uncle’s diary and the various documents of the time lack the rigor of today’s documents.

They can probably be reinterpreted, in view of our current knowledge, far from their original meaning. After all, as John Steinbeck, who took part in scientific expeditions early in his career, put it, “stories always use the ornaments of the appearance of truth & rdquor ;.

But surprisingly, Defoe’s book “A Journal of the Plague Year & rdquor ;, coupled with the many data on the London plague and typhus outbreak, can help us understand many things.

As today, the politicians of that time began by downplaying the importance of the problem. They hid information. They falsified, downwards, the figures. They let precious time go by doing nothing & mldr;

Such deception was realized by the clerics, who were among the most enlightened people in the population: although the official figures collected few deaths, these religious were multiplying the celebrations of burials and funerals.

In the least affected neighborhoods, the number of deceased offices used to triple with respect to the same month the previous year. But in the areas most affected by the plague and exanthematic typhus, it went from thirty-odd funerals to more than a thousand.

Many more people died than the official figures reflected. And like today, a good way to correctly estimate the deaths from the disease is to compare the number of current deaths with those who died in the same month in previous years.

Leave town

In the same way that today in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, London doctors and health workers did much better than their authorities and economic representatives.

They warned of the seriousness of the situation, and some even suggested that the best solution was to leave the city. Disperse the population over large areas of the field, as far apart from each other as possible. It was proposed to give “tents & rdquor; to those who went to the field.

But, to be able to leave London, a “health certificate” was required: an individual obtained the safe conduct to travel, only if he was apparently healthy, maintained health during a quarantine period and no sick people had been detected in a certain area around where he lived and worked.

Many of those who got the permit left London.

A young Isaac Newton – who in time would come to be considered the best scientist in history – thought a lot about the subject. He found that the best solution was to isolate himself in the field, and he did so. He was consistent: he got the permit and went to an isolated farm in the country.

There he locked himself up working, among other things, on the inverse square law of distance, on the development of the foundations of classical mechanics, on the physical nature of colors and on the generalization of the binomial theorem.

Before long, both the plague and the painted plank began to subside.

Concern for the economy

But then, like today, concerns about the economy arose. Business leaders at the time were concerned about the collapse of production. The workers and artisans had to return as soon as possible.

Furthermore, there were already clear indications that the situation was improving. With his words translated into current language, he was already “bending the curve”.

Many of them did not act honorably. They had rings set with a diamond and were sure that the diamond would protect them from the plague. It was what was assured at that time. Of course his servants and workers did not have them.

The politicians relented. People came back. The economy was reactivated. And everything seemed to go back to what it was before.

On the contrary, Isaac Newton ignored it and remained well isolated on his farm. Apparently he recommended to everyone who wanted to listen to stay away from the city. He communicated at his university that he would be late in returning.

Because the danger was in coming back too soon. The plague and tabardillo could be reactivated.

The economy could wait. Better to be poor than to be dead.

But Newton’s thinking was of little use. The plague was reactivated.

London was devastated in one of the greatest tragedies in history. He could not cope with burning the bodies by the hundreds, as is happening right now in India.

So the economy did collapse.

The threatening future

The actions of British politicians 350 years ago are very reminiscent of most of today’s politicians: minimizing those affected, taking too long to take action, withdrawing them too soon, prioritizing the economy over health & mldr; And insist on going back to “what was before & rdquor; as quickly as possible, assuming a high level of risk.

In this sense, Dr. Christian Drosten, -the main adviser to Angela Merkel in COVID-19- and, according to the figures of the pandemic in Germany, one of the technicians who have done the best job in the world In the first moments of the pandemic, it received devastating criticism from some business leaders who rejected its slow de-escalation. He even received several death threats so credible that they have led him to need police protection.

In the 60s of the last century, Isaac Asimov, the great master of science fiction, imagined the future of human beings: they would live in total social confinement.

Submerged in solitude, they would hardly have face-to-face relationships. They would telework, they would use sophisticated filters in the nose and mouth, gloves, disposable clothes that had to be washed with powerful disinfectants. They would take extreme care in food, they would lead healthy lifestyles & mldr; All this in order to survive in a world where potential pathogens lurked.

It was not difficult for him to imagine such a scenario: at that time he was a professor of biochemistry at the Boston University School of Medicine and knew about the subject.

Sixty years before it happened, Asimov had been correct in predicting our lives in the worst times of COVID-19.

Several decades later, the world that Stephen Hawking envisioned was much worse: a global pandemic would probably drive us to extinction.

We are supposed to be smart. We can choose. And do it right. We have developed the mathematics of game theory to assess how much risk we must take.

Perhaps it is convenient to remember that, to return to “the old thing & rdquor; Too soon is the best way for humanity to end up living in the world imagined by Isaac Asimov. And increase the chances of ending up in the world imagined by Stephen Hawking.

We were very concerned about the first de-escalation, which was when the first version of this article was published, and we are also concerned about the current one, with what is happening in India and what has not stopped happening in the vast majority of countries in the world.

We are also still concerned, of course, that our advisor is Dr. Fernando Simón, who was so wrong at the beginning.

We personally trust Sir Isaac Newton much more.

Who does not?