Lessons from the great lockdown to stop the fires

The human activity It has altered the fire regime and has become responsible for most of them, while the alterations we cause to the landscape lead to higher risk situations.

An international study led by the University of Lleida has monitored the impact of confinements due to the pandemic on forest fires in the Mediterranean region. The risk in this area is closely linked to changes and socioeconomic patternsTherefore, the paralysis of the country influenced the economic and social behavior, unleashing cascading effects, such as the decrease in the forest area burned in winter and spring.

“This work demonstrates the important impact that human beings have on the environment, as is the case with the decrease in atmospheric pollution in the cities. Fires are a complex phenomenon of which ignition is only one part. Obviously, the cessation of activity is neither a desirable nor a realistic solution. In this sense, the challenge lies in raising awareness and developing our activity in a more responsible way ”, he tells SINC Marcos Rodrigues, co-author of the research at the University of Lleida.

For the study, they investigated the recent evolution of the burned area in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Greece to determine to what extent the winter to spring season of 2020 was affected by the public health response to covid-19 (touches curfew and closings).

For the authors, the use of fire it is intrinsically related to past and current land management systems. “In the case of fires, which occur in the winter and spring season, they are mainly related to their use in agricultural and land management tasks. Generally it is for the burning of waste or cleaning the edges of the plots, as well as the maintenance of the pastures and the improvement of the habitat of the game species ”, argues Rodrigues.

Cristina Vega Garcia, from the same university, adds to SINC: “Another aspect derived from movement limitations for months has been a subsequent increase in pressure on natural spaces (rural tourism, caravanning), so there is a risk of a rebound effect to partial or territorial confinement ”.

They also took into account the meteorological conditions to rule out that they mediated the incendiary activity.

In this sense, the effect seems to be more notable in Spain than in the other countries analyzed. Paulo Fernandes, from the University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro (Portugal) and co-author of the research, analyzed the particular case of Portugal. In this country, the indicators related to the moisture content of the fuel pointed to a situation not very conducive to the ignition and spread of fire, so it was difficult to isolate this situation from the impact of confinement.

Fight fire with fire

Human activities provide an ignition source, a necessary condition for a fire to occur, but not a sufficient one. This means that the fuel situation, the landscape structure and the meteorological circumstances they are the ones that will ultimately determine the impact of the fire.

“For example, the fires that occur in this season tend to be clearly smaller in size than those that occur in summer, since the content of humidity it is relatively high. In these situations the incidence of wind it is what usually contributes to an attempt linked to the anthropic presence escaping the initial control ”, argues Rodrigues.

Both the scientific community and the extinction services currently advocate a more proactive strategy, aimed at coexist with fire and develop resilient landscapes. “Without ever losing sight of the fact that the objective is not for the fires to disappear, but to recover their natural and cultural regime, mitigating their negative impacts,” continues the scientist.

For his part, Vega García points out: “The strategies have not evolved with the changes in the structure of the territory, which has been modified with the rural exodus and has given rise to a more urban society.”

This has led to a strong investment in the fire fighting and preparation, rather than focusing on the root of the problem, according to scientists. In other words, landscapes and forests – as suppliers of fuel for fires – and the people who live in them – as responsible for ignitions.

“This type of policy will seem to work in the short term, by reducing the number of fires and the area burned, but it will often create the conditions for them to occur. big fires, of great intensity and gravity. These are fed by fuel spared by fire fighting and not removed by economic activity or fire prevention activities. Is the call fire paradox or trap of the fight against fires ”, Fernandes tells SINC.

The reinforcement of off-season extinction policies It means that fires are more easily controlled as more resources are available. “This is evident in the case of Portugal. One unintended consequence is that it will make summer fires worse over time. Those of winter and spring, comparatively of low intensity, maintain useful vegetation mosaics to limit the spread of those of the summer season ”, he emphasizes.

The idea is to carry out proactive strategies aimed primarily at preventing extreme events through fuel management, awareness of society and adaptation to climate change.

Many efforts are already being directed in this direction, for example, linked to research projects within the framework of the H2020 program or the recent call for the Green Deal of the European Union. “However, the magnitude of the territorial extension to be managed and the lack of political, economic and investment programs in rural areas outline a very uncertain future,” concludes Vega García.

