Less Volatile US Stocks Rebound: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Shares of companies less affected by U.S. equity fluctuations may be starting to rally after a bout of relative weakness, said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at Bay Crest Partners LLC. Krinsky cited a relationship between the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and the S&P 500 in a report on Sunday. The indicator began this month by reaching its lowest level since July 2001, after losing 28% in about 18 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Then the ratio recovered 4.4% through Monday. “Some of the low-volume stocks are probably worth taking a look at,” wrote Krinsky.

