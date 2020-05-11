Although half of Spain started this Monday Phase 1 of the de-escalation towards “New normal” what do you propose Pedro Sánchez, businesses do not fully trust the government’s roadmap. In fact, the self-employed or free-lancers In areas in phase 1 they have opened this Monday even with many doubts and uncertainty, although there is a great need to recover activity as soon as possible.

According to the data provided by the ATA Federation, the most representative self-employed organization, “in this phase, for example, the opening of terraces is allowed at 50% of their capacity and yet only 60% of merchants who could work in these phase 1 provinces today have opened their doors today«.

In the whole of Spain, adding the shops that could open in the two different phases have opened their doors between 40% and 42% of the total. As explained by the organization chaired by Lorenzo Amor, it should be borne in mind that there are provinces that are still in Phase 0 and that shopping center stores cannot open.

Refering to hostelry seating is only allowed at 50% on terraces in Phase 1 areas, which adds to the possibility of ordering food at home and picking up at a restaurant in phase 0 locations. According to ATA, on average across the country only between 18 % and 20% of these stores have been able to open this Monday morning throughout Spain.

In phase 1 areas, barely 30% of the businesses in restoration have opened, according to the estimates of this employer. The highest percentage of openings is, yes, in the businesses of hairdressers and beauty centers, which are already between 73% and 75% of openings on average throughout Spain. In contrast, only 15% to 18% of the real estate in Spanish territory it has opened this Monday. Also, between 3% to 5% of rural hotels and accommodation (only in phase 1 zones) has started its activity today.

The statistics produced by this group of self-employed workers indicate that the highest rate of openness has been registered in rural areas and small towns and not in large population centers.

“Many freelancers are still adapting its premises and its action protocols to serve its clients with the maximum security measures ”, stated Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA. “There is a significant incidence of openings in hairdressing salons and beauty centers, but only one in three hospitality establishments in phase 1 areas has opened today,” he added.