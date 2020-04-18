BRASÍLIA – Less than half of adult Brazilians adopt the set of preventive measures against the new coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health. 18 years or older) do social isolation, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose after having contact with other people or surfaces.

Also according to the ministry, women (39.9%) adopt more practices suggested by health entities simultaneously than men (33.3%).

In the specific case of social isolation, adoption was more expressive among Brazilians. According to the survey, 90.9% of people said they avoided leaving home unless necessary, avoiding crowds, greetings and hugs to reduce the risk of contagion. The index rises to 92.9% when analyzing the behavior of only women; and fluctuates to 88.8%, when the cut is male.

In the case of hand hygiene frequently, one of the main recommended practices to prevent the spread of covid-19, the percentage was 87.3% when observed among women, compared to 77.7% of the analysis among men. In total, 82.7% said they wash their hands constantly.

Methodology

The research was carried out in a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Minas Gerais between April 1 and April 10. The methodology used was based on probabilistic samples from the adult population with possession of at least one cell line.

A sample size of approximately 2 thousand individuals was established, with 400 in each geographic macro-region. The numbers were obtained by means of random digit dialing (RDD), followed by validation of the numbers drawn. All interviews were conducted by a company hired by the Ministry of Health, using an electronic questionnaire.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.