Less than five years in prison for stabbing a supermarket watchman to death in a robbery

A man has accepted this Monday a sentence of less than five years in prison (four years and 11 months) for killing the vigilante security of a supermarket in Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona) during a robbery in 2003.

It has been after a agreement of the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office which implies four years and a month in prison for a crime of homicide, 10 and a half months for a crime of robbery with violence and a fine of 120 euros for stealing the car he used for the robbery, has explained the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

Man too You must pay a total of 133,000 euros for civil liability: 132,000 for the victim’s relatives and about 1,000 for the supermarket.

The jury trial had to start this Monday at the Barcelona Court and it was scheduled to last until May 11, but it has not been held because the accused has acknowledged that he killed the vigilante by stabbing him during the robbery that he committed on October 18, 2003.

The defendant was with two other men, who have not been identified, and they stole a car to rob a Bon Preu supermarket: one stayed waiting in the driver’s seat and another, along with the accused, entered the establishment with their faces covered and displaying a large knife with which they asked the cashiers to give them the money.

The workers gave them 1,028 euros and, upon hearing the shouts of employees and customers, the security guard approached the cashier area, according to the prosecution’s indictment.

There, the accused beat the guard until he fell to the ground and then he repeatedly stabbed the knife into various parts of his body.

The two robbers left the supermarket with the stolen money, but the defendant He went back in to kill the vigilante with more stabs “because he wanted to cause him the greatest possible suffering before he died,” says the prosecutor.

At the beginning, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded a sentence of 28 years in prison for robbery with violence and murder with treachery and intimidation, which after the agreement with the defense has been reduced to almost five years for robbery with violence and homicide.