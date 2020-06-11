Last March Apple announced its new professional tablet, the iPad Pro (2020). This model is the most powerful of all the tablets that make up its catalog, and has interesting news compared to previous generations that make it quite useful for some professions. The Wi-Fi version of 128 GB and 11 “has a price of 879.00 euros, but on Amazon it is reduced to 793.00 euros.

New Apple iPad Pro (11 Inch, with Wi-Fi and 128 GB) – Space Gray (2nd generation)

The iPad Pro (2020) model of this offer has dimensions of 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm and an approximate weight of 471 grams. It is mostly made of aluminum, and the front part in glass. its 11 “Retina IPS LCD display It has a resolution of 1,668 x 2,388 pixels with a pixel density per inch of 265. The panel supports True Tone technology and the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz.

Inside we find the Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, a 64-bit, eight-core chip that’s slightly more powerful than its predecessor. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAMAll in all, it offers great performance and has the ability to freely move any application from the App Store and perform heavy tasks. Its battery has the function of PowerBank and supports 18W fast charging.

The photographic section is one of the most important of this tablet. It incorporates a dual 12 MP (wide angle) and 10 MP (ultra wide angle) main camera, as well as a 3D LiDAR ToF sensor. It is capable of recording 4K @ 60fps video and contains dual-tone Quad-LED flash. It also has four speakers to provide a very satisfying listening experience.

Among other features of the device we find the Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 Type-C connector, multiple sensors, compatibility with second-generation Apple Pencil that charges by induction on one side of the tablet and you can also use the Smart Keyboard Folio or the new Magic Keyboard.

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

With Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección on our Twitter and Facebook profiles. Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share

Big reduction of the iPad Pro (2020) on Amazon: less than 800 euros for the latest professional tablet from Apple