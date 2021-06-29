Less than 48 hours left for one of the great recent changes of the DGT | Motor

In just a few hours we will be able to start using our recently acquired V-16 emergency light, although our lifelong triangles will still be valid.

We are just a few hours away from an important change in traffic regulations with the vaunted arrival of the new V-16 lights that they will accompany us from now on to prevent abuses from happening, something that is worrying the General Directorate of Traffic with the current emergency triangles.

And it is that the emergency triangles have been accompanying us since July 1999, some devices that require us to leave the vehicle, and that has caused that, according to data from the DGT, without counting Catalonia and the Basque Country, between 2019 and 2020, 28 pedestrians died.

This, in principle, should no longer happen with the renewed V16 lights, an orange flashing light device that we can activate without leaving our vehicle.

🚨 From July 1, the light signal # V16 can be used instead of the triangles ⚠️ to signal an emergency on # road. Carretera On January 1, 2026 it will definitively replace the triangles. ℹ️ 👉🏻 https: // t. co / 11BB9Pie7W pic.twitter.com/FO3kBmWwnh – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) June 28, 2021

From July 1, 2021, that is to say in just a few hours, we can already use it in the event of any incident on the road. Of course, it should be clarified that the emergency triangles will remain fully valid until January 1, 2026. From this date, we can only use the new V-16 lights, and with geolocation included.

Now the standard allows, temporarily, the use of the new V-16 lights with or without geolocation, although it is recommended that you have it so that you do not have to buy another V16 in a few years.

V16 flash light: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

To use it, it is as simple as placing the V-16 device in the highest possible part of the vehicle, through the window, without having to leave. The device incorporates a geolocation system that every 100 seconds sends the location of the stopped vehicle to the DGT 3.0 cloud.

The current emergency triangles will be gradually withdrawn due to the high number of fatal accidents that have been taking place since their implementation, when the drivers of their vehicles left to place these triangles after having suffered a mishap on the road.