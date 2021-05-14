less than 150 euros for having the newest Android

This update to realme UI 2.0 with Android 11 comes with version number RMX2103_11_C.05 and is 801 MB in size.

realme continues to update its terminals to Android 11 and now it is the turn of your most economical smartphone, a realme 7i, which we recently analyzed, which is already updating to the latest version of Android.

The modest realme 7i is already getting Android 11

The young Chinese manufacturer has confirmed on its official website in India the deployment of the update to Android 11 on the realme 7i And, as usual, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system will arrive accompanied by the latest version of the Chinese brand’s customization layer, realme UI 2.0.

The realme 7i arrives in Spain with a giant battery for 159 euros

According to users of the realme community forums, this update comes with the version number RMX2103_11_C.05 and is 801 MB in size.

Among the most outstanding novelties that this double update incorporates, operating system and software layer, we find improvements to both Dark Mode and Optimized Night Charge, a function that uses an AI algorithm to control the upload speed at night and thus extend the life of your huge battery.

If we focus on security and privacy, realme UI 2.0 brings to this low-end terminal a functionality called System Cloner, which will allow us to have different accounts with different registered fingerprints.

The new version of the realme customization layer also incorporates in the realme 7i a switch in quick settings for App Lock and the Android function that will allow us grant one-time permissions to apps.

Update to Android 11 of all realme phones: check the calendar

It is to be appreciated that the brand that has grown the fastest in history is also worrying about updating its cheaper mobile terminal, a realme 7i that can be bought, today, for less than 150 euros on Amazon and whose purchase link we leave you under these lines.

Know more: realme 7i

