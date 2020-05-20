A survey by Movimento Web para Todos and BigDataCorp indicated that only 0.74% of Brazilian websites passed all accessibility tests for people with some type of disability, such as visual, hearing or motor. The survey included 14.65 million active sites in the country.

In estimation, the Movement Web for All states that currently, Brazil has more than 45 million people who need some adaptation on the sites to consume content on the internet. In times of coronavirus pandemic, where information is quickly updated on the networks, many of these people may be left without access, on the margins of the lack of vehicle adjustments on the network.

The criteria evaluated in the survey follow the same ones previously applied, in September 2019. Among them are form checks on those sites that have data, images, links and validation fields from the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), reference entity of standards to be followed on the web. Approximately 68.8% of Brazilian websites have undergone the proposed tests.

Even with the small percentage – 0.74% – the numbers indicate an improvement of at least 20% since the last survey. Also, last year, 5.60% of sites failed all tests, while this year, the number dropped to 0.01% of sites failing all applied tests.

According to the study’s organizers, sites that do not pass the test can still offer adaptations for the disabled, the validation only certifies a greater probability of navigation and user experience. Reinaldo Ferraz, a specialist in Web Development at W3C Brazil, explains that although it is not an accessibility checker, compliance with the test helps to eliminate barriers, forcing the site to have image description and form marker, for example.

Government also improved

On government websites, the survey indicated an improvement over last year. In the first study, only 0.34% of the sites did not have any type of problem, while this year, 3.29% have no flaws in the assessment. By segment, the ones with the most accessibility problems are blogs, followed by e-commerce, corporate, news and educational sites.

“It seems that there is a certain effort. They do not cover all the requirements, but the number of sites failing in all tests is much less than last year. But the fact is that we still have 99.26% of the sites with at least one problem to be solved in terms of accessibility “, explained the executive president of BigDataCorp, Thoran Rodrigues, during a conference call with journalists

