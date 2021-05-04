less than 1 million downloads in April

The euphoria for Clubhouse seems to be waning. The ephemeral audio social network, which became a hit in late 2020, has registered a sharp drop in the number of monthly downloads.

According to Business Insider, Clubhouse recorded 922,000 downloads last April around the world. It is a 66% drop in relation to the 2.7 million downloads in March.

The decline becomes even more noticeable compared to the 9.6 million downloads had reached in FebruaryFigures that were enough for Twitter to evaluate the purchase of Clubhouse 4,000 million dollars.

The analysis company Sensor Tower assures that, although the growth of users has decreased in recent months, user retention remains high. This means that many of those who installed it have not removed it.

Nevertheless, the drop significant in the number of downloads can be a worrying data for this social network that is taking its first steps, and it still has a long way to go.

Is the success of Clubhouse short-lived?

The social network must face several challenges. One of them is to maintain its appeal in the midst of strong bets from the competition with very similar proposals.

In recent months, companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Telegram and even Spotify have introduced their own live audio platforms, which seek to imitate, in one way or another, the operation of the Clubhouse.

The social network has tried to grab users’ attention with a Tips feature, a Patreon-style program so that content creators can receive benefits, and thus keep them within the application.

Even though Clubhouse has pioneered ephemeral audio, the internet giants could be hot on its heels. Twitter has increased the availability of its Audio Spaces platform, whose application is available for iOS and Android.

Clubhouse, meanwhile, it still continues with its invitation access system and its app limited, for now, to iOS. However, it has recently presented a beta version for Android.

Driven by an aura of exclusivity and by some of the most influential people in the world such as Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey or Kanye West, Clubhouse generated interest in much of the world.

Due to this initial fame, according to the Financial Times, venture investors came to value Clubhouse at more than $ 1 billion, a surprising number for not having a clear business model and now fewer interested users.

