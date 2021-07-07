less personal income tax for non-resident teleworkers

The Government has published the draft of the law known as the ‘Startups Law’, a rule that provides tax incentives for foreign emerging companies to establish themselves in Spain. Among these tax advantages, the text includes a series of claims to convince foreign teleworkers and digital nomads to choose our country as a destination to work remotely, mainly through a special visa for them, facilities to access the Non-Resident Income Tax (IRNR) and a reduction in this rate.

The IRNR is a tax that, until now, is levied on the income obtained in Spanish territory by individuals and entities not resident in our country, that is, workers and companies that obtain income in our country and do not stay for more than 183 days in Spain. Likewise, it also applies to members of diplomatic missions, consular offices and other foreign officials active in our territory.

This draft law contemplates include foreigners displaced to Spain by teleworking among the people who may submit to IRNR, relaxing the conditions to access it, such as reducing the requirement of not having been a tax resident in Spain in the ten years prior to applying for this tax regime, which is now five years. Likewise, the period in which a non-resident can enjoy this tax is extended from five to ten years.

People who request to submit to this tax regime will have to prove their international teleworker status, which the law defines as employees of companies based outside the national territory who travel to perform their work obligations to our country through telematic means or independent professionals who also work remotely by digital means and whose income comes mostly from foreign companies, with a limit of income from Spain of 20%.

Until now, the IRNR tax rate for people with annual income of up to 600,000 euros was 24%, a percentage that this bill will reduce, if approved, to 15% for a maximum period of four years. Starting at 600,000, the tax rate is and will continue to be 47%.

The blueprint also eliminates the obligation to make installment payments of the income tax of non-residents in the two years after the one in which the tax base is positive.

Visa for teleworkers

Regarding the visa for teleworkers, the norm contemplates that non-resident foreigners in Spain who wish to travel to our territory to work remotely They may request it as long as they prove their status as teleworkers on an international basis, whose requirements have already been indicated above.

This authorization to live and work legally in our country will have a maximum validity of one year, and once it has expired, teleworkers may request the residence permit for an international remote worker for a maximum period of two more years, as long as they maintain the conditions for which they obtained the visa in the first instance.

Advantages for startups

For startups, this standard also reduces the tax rate on corporation tax and non-resident income tax, from the general rate from 25% to 15% in the first tax period in which the tax base is positive and in the following three, as long as it maintains the status of emerging company.

Likewise, it includes the possibility that startups request the deferral of corporate tax or non-resident income tax debt in the first year in which the tax base is positive and in the next, with waiver of guarantees and without accrual of late payment interest, for a period of 12 and 6 months respectively.

It also contemplates measures favorable to stock options. Specifically, se raises the amount of the exemption from 12,000 to 45,000 euros per year in the case of delivery by startups of shares or participations derived from the exercise of purchase options and the conditions for generating treasury shares in limited liability companies are made more flexible.

Regarding foreign investment, The maximum deduction base for investing in newly or recently created companies is raised from 60,000 to 100,000 euros per year, the type of deduction – which goes from 30 to 40% – and the period that is considered recently created, which goes up from 3 to 5 years, in general, or to 7 for biotechnology, energy or industrial companies.

In addition, the preliminary draft includes the non-obligation to obtain the foreigner identification number (NIE) for non-resident investors, requiring only that both they and their representatives obtain the tax identification numbers (NIF).

Public consultation

The draft bill, published yesterday by the Government of Spain, sand will now submit to public consultation to receive the opinion of citizens about the rule. People interested in sending their comments can do so until July 21 to the following address of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation: sgted@economia.gob.es.

Once the query is closed, the Government will study possible variations as a result of the comments of the citizens before taking the project to Congress, where possible amendments will be submitted for debate and their approval or rejection will be voted on.