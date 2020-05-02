Bertín Osborne.

Bertín Osborne has shown his anger when the rumors about the cancellation of ‘My house is yours’ intensify: “It is a lie, it is surreal and it is false. This morning he called me on the phone Paolo Vasile from Rome to tell me: ‘They have gone crazy, excuse me, we are going to clarify this, ‘” he explained.

“I cannot record my program because I am in my house. Telecinco He asked me to start recording before confinement and I could not. I will when I can. If I don’t have recorded programs, how are we going to broadcast them? This is absurd, “he added.

The driver of ‘My house is yours’ He claims to be “fed up with hearing lies about me and the government has gotten into this, which is the last straw. As if the government did not have more important things to do. “

‘MY HOUSE IS YOURS’ WILL FOLLOW… WITH LESS DELIVERIES

‘My house is yours’ has three interesting characteristics: It is very cheap to produce in prime-time (it costs less than 200,000 euros per delivery, while each episode of a Spanish series or each reality-show gala is around half a million).

It is white and familiar, unusual characteristics on the grill of Telecinco. And it is attractive to advertisers because it shows friendly interviews with professional characters who usually arouse a lot of sympathy.

But it is evident that the format suffers a certain wear and tear: this last season it signed an average of 12% of share that was far from the 18.3% that it marked in the first season. And Mediaset is going to take action on the matter.

WEAR

The wear of ‘My house is yours’ It is mainly due to two factors: Mediaset’s strategy of squeezing the format too eagerly, which has had an excessive number of deliveries in recent years, and the difficulties in getting new interesting interviewees.

Telecinco released up to 28 new episodes of the program in 2018, when such a program would release around 13 episodes per season. It is true that the dynamics have relaxed and so far this year ‘only’ 6 interviews have been released.

WITHOUT FAMOUS IN VIEW OF BERTÍN

The origin of the rumor of the cancellation of ‘My house is yours’ originates from Bertín, who explained in La Vanguardia two months ago that a future black man was coming for the program: “We just finished one more season, which has been shorter, and when people ask me if we will continue, I answer that we will see.”

“Because we have 140 shows and there are no more front-line characters in Spain. I have more but they are foreigners, in Miami, in New York, who would be delighted but do not want to do it with a translator, ”he explained.

THE PRODUCER OF THE PROGRAM ALSO HAS DOUBTS

Pablo Carrasco, producer of ‘My house is yours’, admitted a month and a half ago in statements to Formula TV that the program had not been renewed and admitted that Paolo Vasile is seeking “Better data, just as we want it. We are working on it. It is normal that they ask us for more information and it is not necessary that they ask us for it, because we demand the maximum of ourselves ”.

The Andalusian manager pointed out that “Today, doing 10% in prime time any day of the week is not easy, you just have to see the grill. It costs a lot, both with entertainment and fiction, as with whatever … Doing it with frente Your face sounds familiar to me ’and‘ The island of temptations ’, which has been the revelation program of the season, has been very difficult.”

‘PLAN B’

Mediaset has opted for the continuity of ‘My house is yours’, which will have fewer deliveries per season and will be “more selective” when giving the green light to the interviews, as sources from Telecinco point out to MERCA2.es.

Bertín Osborne has one year left with the publishing group of Telecinco and Paolo Vasile’s intention is for the presenter to diversify his tasks. And the fact is that to his work as host of ‘My house is yours’ and collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ a talent show could be added.

