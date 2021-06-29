Less action and more ideas?

Although through the Iron Man saga (Jon Favreau, 2008) it could be inferred that Tony Stark suffered depression at some point or that he had alcoholic tendencies, to name only two possibilities, that was not explicit. Instead, Marvel’s message was: the hero should not pass by the couch.

This idea was sustained in most films that expanded the different phases of the Cinematic Universe inspired by comics. Nor should they go to the bone of social problems like racism or take a position on their sexuality. The protagonists had to be ready for the next conflict, the next mission, regardless of any personal circumstance. Explosions, combats, jokes and references between one production and another diluted more complex themes which, depending on the perspective, might even be uncomfortable.

Those topics, such as Tony Stark’s mental health at some point or the traumas after the armed conflicts of Captain America demanded, more than creativity on the part of the scriptwriters, producers and directors, courage on the part of the producer. Addressing them, in some way, could be understood as a complaint or a position in the face of a public health problem or the demands of unrecognized groups.

Seen from that perspective, it might not have been so entertaining. Perhaps Marvel, squeezing its rights and capacity for action, preferred expectation over controversy. You also go to the cinema with the idea of ​​isolating yourself from the world outside the theater.. The work of the producer is valid. To such an extent that, in his defense, it can be argued that the historical moment during which he began to build his Cinematic Universe was another.

Topics like the gender agenda were not on the table. That is perhaps why the first appearances of Black Widow were more sexualized. The United States had not experienced the Black Live Matters movement or the MeToo. For this reason, perhaps, the role of the colored characters was secondary and not to mention touching an issue such as police violence. Communities grouped within the LGTBIQ + movement were even more marginalized, until some laws offered a window of options. For this reason, perhaps, the sexuality of the characters was kept in a binary key.

However, a year after the release of Iron Man, DC adapted and released Watchmen (Zack Snyder, 2009). Beyond evaluations, the approach of each of Los Vigilantes is deeper and, consequently, more human and vulnerable. DC exploited a common argument among comic book readers: the richness of its characters is more diverse and complex. In his case, the hero can – and must – go through a couch.

It may be that Marvel began to allow itself some license in this sense from The Avengers: Endgame. Captain America attends encounters with war veterans. The less sexualized Black Widow suffers from depression like Thor, perhaps the most obvious case in terms of mental health, and who, too, experiences exile.

Perhaps, being meticulous, during Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos already raised several problems: resource management and overpopulation. But both issues, essential in the contemporary world, are not as close as mental health, police violence, discrimination, racism and lack of inclusion in relation to different communities.

The action continued to deprive a layer of more delicate messages, until the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in television series format along with Disney Plus. WandaVision, Facon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland) and Loki, perhaps because of the possibilities that the format allows, are getting closer to other realities. These productions deal with themes that connect with the global context in which they are produced and with communities that may be interested in what happens with heroes and antiheroes.

‘WandaVision’:

heroes get depressed too

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney +. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

The particular universe of Wanda Maximoff revolved in relation to two figures, her brother and Vision. When they are no longer in it, The Scarlet Witch enters a kind of spiral in which she loses herself. Therefore, he recreates through his powers what he longs for.

Her journey into the Marvel and Disney Plus story explores topics such as relationships, sexuality, motherhood, grief, family in the current era and, above all, the value of mental health. It is still paradoxical that those who can recreate mental illusions, be in the minds of others, cannot control their own.

Almost all these topics can be grouped in that phrase from Vision, during a conversation with Wanda: “… but what is grief if not love persevering you” (“… but what is pain if not love persevering in you”). Thus, Marvel, suggested that two of their heroes should allow themselves to feel, be vulnerable and that this should not be hidden.

Along these lines, it may not be a coincidence that Wanda was chosen as a vehicle to expose on mental health: according to data from the World Health Organization, depression affects more women than men. In total, it is estimated that more than 300 million people suffer from it.

In addition to the above, the production of the series thought about incorporating xenophobia into the plot. Beyond being a possibility, it can serve to interpret that Marvel wants to advance in other areas within its narrative. It must be remembered that forced migration and mass displacement are one of the most important issues today.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’:

the danger of selective authority

Falcon / Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney +. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Avengers: Endgame offered the transition between who was wearing the shield and who should be wearing it from then on. However, apparently it took a six-chapter series to clarify it. In different communities linked to Marvel, it was common to hear that the series was related to the negative reaction of many fans who did not agree with the change of command. It was said in one way but heard in another: racism.

The series explored it by connecting two generations. The old captain america and who, in theory, should be the new one. The dialogues between Sam Wilson and Isaiah Bradley recreate how two generations experience a similar marginalization, making a nod to the long and conflicting American history in relation to race issues.

Those conversations, within an environment controlled by both protagonists, escape from them as the series nears the end. Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) walk up a street, stop to talk, and the police stop in front of them. One of the officers gets out and asks Bucky if Sam is causing him a problem. Impossible not to think about the trigger-happy complaints about the American police and, in particular, George Floyd.

‘Loki’:

sexuality in Pride Month

Communities belonging to the population LGTBIQ + They celebrate their sexuality and, at the same time, focus on making visible and denouncing different social debts during June, Pride Month. These social slopes can include hate crimes, job discrimination, and homophobia, along with a wide variety of experienced problems.

To have an approximation to the context, it must be remembered that having sexual relations with a person of the same sex is prohibited in 70, while equal marriage is legal in 27, according to Amnesty International data. Part of that discussion about identity, sexuality, and personal preferences involved Batman and Catwoman. According to DC executives, their superheroes cannot perform oral sex.

A handful of days after that controversy, it was revealed that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), in addition to being gender fluid, is bixesual within the Marvel adaptation. Although it may seem like a minor thing, the incorporation of marginalized or stigmatized communities within popular culture discourses stimulates their acceptance, recognition and inclusion in the different layers of society.

Their inclusion within the narrative will not solve problems that demand education and legislation or actions of the States. But if the entertainment industry is closer to these junctures, another space for reflection opens up. Perhaps the aforementioned references, such as those that Marvel makes between its films or dialogues through the comics, allow the production company to verify that taking a position in certain circumstances is not only fair but also continues to be entertaining.

