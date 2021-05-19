Leslie Odom Jr. also signs up for ‘Backstabbing 2’

Before Daggers in the back It was an absolute critical and public success upon its premiere in 2019, the cast that it showed off in its trailers already served to show off. Headed by Daniel Craig, the movie of Rian Johnson It gave the audience the opportunity to enjoy a whodunit where all the suspects were big Hollywood stars, and this is the same policy that Netflix wants to follow for the second installment. Above all, because the platform has left a millionaire to get the exhibition rights, and has promised up to a third installment, always with Craig in the role of the clueless detective Benoit Blanc.

Thus, in recent days we have been seeing how this actor was joined by faces like Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe Y Kathryn hahn, which now according to The Hollywood Reporter must be joined by Leslie odom jr. This actor, initially known for playing the unforgettable Aaron Burr in Hamilton, has been very much in vogue in recent months thanks to embodying Sam cooke on One night in Miami from Regina king; film that earned him two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song and Best Leading Actor. He didn’t win any, but it was more than enough to put himself on the Hollywood map.

As usual, no details have been given of what his character will be, nor is it known what will be the mystery that Blanc is trying to solve and that would involve all the aforementioned interpreters. Instead, we know that the film will be shot in Greece and that its script was written by Johnson shortly after the completion of the first Daggers in the Back. Prior to Daggers in the back 2 (whose release date on Netflix is ​​unknown), Leslie Odom Jr. is scheduled to appear in The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel to The Sopranos.

