Leslie Gallardo, former Acapulco Shore, sets the networks on fire with his twerking (Video)

Leslie gallardo It was one of the sensations of Acapulco shore during season 5. At just 18 years old, the Mexican model won the hearts of millions of viewers; however, it was her debut and farewell on the MTV reality show.

The Guanajuato-born woman had some conflicts with Mane during her season and although the reason for her departure has not been revealed, her most loyal fans have followed her in her new projects.

Gallardó is a great dancer and has shown it this way on her social networks, where she surprised her hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok by performing a ‘spicy’ twerk to the rhythm of Bad Bunny.

The clip is about to reach five thousand likes, a good sum, considering that it has 177 thousand followers on the platform, numbers very far from its little more than 600 thousand fans on Instagram, where they show their affection in each photo that uploads.