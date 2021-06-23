Lesley Kerkhove wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 23:16 CEST

The Dutch tennis player Lesley kerkhove, number 175 of the WTA, won by 7 (7) -6 (0), 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-1 in two hours and twenty-nine minutes to Maddison inglis, Australian tennis player, number 140 in the WTA, in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Inglis managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, while the Dutch managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Dutch player had an 87% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while her opponent obtained an 85% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win the 61% of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.