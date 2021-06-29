Lesley Kerkhove manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

The Dutch tennis player Lesley kerkhove, number 174 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon in one hour and six minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 to Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russian tennis player, number 40 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Dutch tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 66% of the service points. As for the Russian, she managed to break serve on one occasion and her effectiveness data is 47%, 5 double faults and 55% of points obtained on serve.

During the 30th final, Kerkhove will face the Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza White, number 12 and seeded number 11.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-championship phases and the guests.