Lesley Kerkhove defeated tennis player Jule Niemeier in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Lesley kerkhove, Dutch, number 175 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in two hours and thirty-nine minutes by 6-4, 2-6 and 9-7 to Jule niemeier, German tennis player, number 168 of the WTA. With this victory, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Niemeier managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Dutch tennis player, for her part, also managed it 4 times. Likewise, Kerkhove had a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and got 60% of the service points, while his opponent had a 66% first serve and 9 double faults, managing to win 59% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.