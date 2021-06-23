Lesia Tsurenko moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 03:31 CEST

The ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, number 164 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-six minutes to the Romanian player Gabriela talaba, number 207 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

Talaba managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Tsurenko, for his part, managed it 6 times. Likewise, in the first service the Ukrainian tennis player had a 75% effectiveness, 3 double faults and got 53% of the service points, while the data of her rival is 67% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 49 % of points obtained when serving.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.