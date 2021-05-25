Lesia Tsurenko manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Danielle Lao

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukranian, number 140 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty three minutes by 6-1, 4-6 and 7 (7) -6 (0) to Danielle lao, American tennis player, number 218 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Ukrainian player managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, in the first serve she was 93% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 63% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 89%, she made 2 double faults and achieved 51% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.