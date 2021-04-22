Les McKeown, former leader of Bay City Rollers, dies at 65

British singer Les McKeown, who led the Bay City Rollers band during its most successful period in the 1970s, has died at age 65, his family reported Thursday.

The musician passed away “suddenly, at home” on Tuesday, his wife, Keiko, and son, Jubei, indicated on McKeown’s official Twitter account that they requested “privacy after the shock of the profound loss.”

The Edinburgh group rose to fame with songs like I Only Wanna Be With You, Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang and Give a Little Love, and went on to sell more than 120 million records.

McKeown dropped out of school at the age of 15, in 1970, to form a first band which he called Threshold, and joined Bay City Rollers in 1973, with 18.

He remained in the group until 1978, when the rest of the members decided to follow a new wave style, although rejoined them on various tours in which they recalled their past successes.

Recalling the band’s concerts in their golden age, the singer once told the BBC that they were “crazy”: “We would go out (to play) and the police made us stop because they couldn’t control the mass of people,” McKeown described.