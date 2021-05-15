Lerrone Richards, European super middleweight champion in a monotonous match. Buatsi knocked out Dos Santos

Darío Pérez

This afternoon’s gala in Manchester culminated in two good fights starring two fighters with a lot to say in boxing for the next five years.

The European Super Middleweight Championship measured the forces of the British southpaw Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KO) and the Italian Giovanni de Carolis (28-10-1, 13 KO). De Carolis studied the opponent in the first round, perhaps mesmerized by Richards’ bee gloves, giving up the initiative to try to get into the distance already in the second. The fight went as Richards wanted, with a transalpine who accused his almost two years of inactivity and his seniority, trying to find the British with little success.

The one in the flashy outfit showed his great technical details, doing just enough in rounds to beat the veteran and disappointing De Carolis, not very lucid between the sixteen ropes. The combat ran quite flat and each round was reminiscent of the previous one. As his previous knockout statistics indicated, and with his amateur baggage lingering in him, Richards equally dazzled boxing purists as he simultaneously bored the so-called “average fan.” The twelve rounds of technical brilliance and brilliance, but sovereign boredom, were consumed, and the judges decided that Richards would be the new European champion at the points: 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109 for Lerrone Richards.

The background match of the evening featured Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KO) against the French Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-1, 8 KO), at light heavyweight. Buatsi wore an unbeatable appearance, very muscularly defined especially in the trapezius area, agile, strong and without an atom of fat in his physique. After several good hands, especially a descending one on the temple, Buatsi sent Dos Santos to the ground in the second round, although the Gaul rose with apparent fortitude.

The Briton got angry when he was knocked down in a brace more typical of other contact disciplines by the opponent, and seemed to give his boxing one more point of aggressiveness from the fourth round, and the fight ended here. After several feints, he sent a crochet to the lower part of Dos Santos’ face, which he reached fully and brought down without remedy. Excellent victory and attitude of the athlete born in Africa, whom we can point to as someone important already for important fights in the second half of the year.