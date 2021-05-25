Lerone Murphy vs. Charles Jourdain added to UFC Fight Night on August 14

A featherweight bout is the newest addition to UFC Fight Night on August 14. Lerone Murphy will face Charles Jourdain.

The match was confirmed by Ken Wong of Radio Guerriers early Monday morning.

Murphy, he will seek to extend his streak. After tying his Octagon debut, the Englishman won his next two fights. In his last fight, he beat Douglas Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 20. Lerone is known for his strong striking, with 6 wins per KO / TKO.

Jourdain, comes in search of his first winning streak in the Octagon. After alternating between wins and losses in his first three bouts. Charles tied with Joshua Culibao on UFC Fight Island 4. In his last fight, he knocked out the Argentine Marcelo red on UFC Vegas 21.

UFC Fight Night August 14 will be held in a place to be defined.