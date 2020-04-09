The prestigious French newspaper L’Equipe He has had time during quarantine to give an assessment of the current tennis landscape. In the absence of action on the slopes, the French publication has decided to devise its own list with the 20 most influential or important people in the world of tennis. And, definitely, there are some more than interesting inclusions.

The list is led, predictably, Roger Federer. There is little to say about the Swiss, with millions of euros in his pocket thanks to astronomical contracts, with the status that these 20 Grand Slams give him, the inclusion of the tournament that his company manages in the world calendar (Laver Cup) and a personality that continues to transcend the world of tennis at 38 years old. It could be said that the person most similar to the Swiss in terms of legacy and honors, but on the women’s circuit, is in second place: Serena Williams, which outperforms the other members of the Big-3 to get behind the Swiss.

Precisely the other two greats of men’s tennis complete the following positions of honor, although with a curious characteristic: Novak Djokovic stands ahead of Rafael Nadal and close the top-3. His position as number one in the world and his presence as President of the Players CouncilMuch more involved in the internal decisions in the ATP, they may give Novak this third place according to the reasons of L’Equipe.

From these four greats of the racket the list begins to become more abstract and personalities that meet, we could say, appear “behind the curtain”. Directors, federation presidents and even a special section for agents. In fifth place is Craig tiley, and it is not something strange. The Australian’s shadow on the circuit is quite long: he is president of Tennis Australia, which in turn has business ties with the ATP (remember that the dispute of the ATP Cup occurs on aussie ground for a reason) and with the Laver Cup, in whose celebration the presiding body is quite involved. Possible conflicts of interest are a separate topic, but their influence on the goings-on of the circuit is undeniable and they raise him to fifth place. Just behind is Billie Jean King, who earns this position on her own merits due to her sporting success and also off the slopes (one of the greatest activists for equality and protagonist of the famous Battle of the Sexes). Seventh, that curious section that L’Equipe defines as “the agents”. The conglomerate of people with public relations functions that, sometimes, take over the destiny of many tennis players.

To complete the top-10 From the French list we have the leaders of three entities that govern the tennis world. Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP; Steve Simon, CEO of the WTA, and Stacey Allaster, the CEO in the professional tennis section of the USTA and Us Open (and who was, for six years, the executive director of the WTA).

From now on, positions 10 to 20 present some more than interesting surprises. Only two active players complete the top-20: Andy Murray and Noah Rubin. The inclusion of the latter in position number 20 shows the influence that its platform, Behind the Racquet, has acquired worldwide; It may not be the tennis player that generates the most profits or that earns the most, but he has managed to bring together many players in a space to share aspects that have been overlooked on many occasions. Current coaches like Patrick Mouratoglou or Darren Cahill also earn their place in the best. This is the final list of L’Equipe:

1 – Roger Federer

2 – Serena Williams

3 – Novak Djokovic

4 – Rafael Nadal

5 – Craig Tiley

6 – Billie Jean King

7 – The agents

8 – Andrea Gaudenzi

9 – Steve Simon

10 – Stacey Allaster

11 – Sally Bolton (Wimbledon CEO)

12 – Arnaud Boetsch (ex-tennis player and Rolex communication director)

13 – Bernard Giudicelli (president of the FFT)

14 – Andy Murray

15 – Patrick Mouratoglou

16 – Darren Cahill

17 – John McEnroe

18 – Larry Ellison

19 – Ion Tiriac

20 – Noah Rubin

.