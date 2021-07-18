L’Équipe says there is still no total agreement between Sergio Ramos and PSG

07/02/2021 at 09:23 CEST

After the RMC Sports channel took for granted the signing of Sergio Ramos by PSG on Thursday, the newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ reported this Friday that “a total agreement between the two parties has not yet been reached.”

The prestigious headline also confirmed that on Thursday there was a meeting between Ramos’ brother and representative, René, and the Parisian sports leadership. The two parties are “confident of reaching an agreement,” the newspaper added.

‘L’Équipe’ said that the “challenge is twofold”, since an agreement must be found on the duration of the contract (one year and another by option is on the table) and on the high annual salary (12 million euros) .

Ramos, 36, left Real Madrid after 16 seasons, during which he won every title, including four Champions Leagues, a trophy that PSG has been pursuing for a decade.

In Paris, the Spanish international would coincide with the stars Neymar, Mbappé and former teammates at Real Madrid such as Keylor Navas and Angel di María.