Varvara Lepchenko joins the many voices of tennis players who find it increasingly difficult to resume their activity this year due to the coronavirus crisis. “I really don’t think we can play major tournaments again this season. Maybe a minor tournament, but we are all going to be very lacking in rhythm. In tennis you need to play matches, so long without even training it is very hard. I wish we could compete in the US Open at least, but I see it as complicated, “the 33-year-old American, currently 179 in the WTA ranking, said on Tenis.com.

.