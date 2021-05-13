Leopoldo López makes himself available to the Spanish justice after the extradition request from Venezuela

Leopoldo López (Photo: REUTERS)

The Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López has made himself available to the Spanish justice before the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela to request his extradition to Spain.

“Given the persecution of the Maduro dictatorship, now reflected in an illegal request for extradition, once again I put myself at the disposal of justice,” Lopez announced in a message on Twitter, in which he reported his request to appear voluntary before the National Court.

In the letter, published along with his message, López expresses his “absolute willingness to appear voluntarily as many times as he is called” by the National High Court “on the occasion of the extradition” requested by the Venezuelan justice.

The opponent also requests that “pre-trial and police measures be avoided”, since he is “already appearing and fully available to the competent judicial authority.”

Leopoldo López emphasizes, in reference to the National High Court, that he makes himself available to justice “in a country with democratic institutions, separation of powers and justice, in which I fully trust.”

In the brief presented on Wednesday before the central investigating courts of the National High Court, the opponent appoints a prosecutor and lawyer.

Petition from Venezuela

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela reported on Tuesday that it requested Spain to extradite opposition politician Leopoldo López, who left his country at the end of last October clandestinely, across the border with Colombia.

“The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice declared appropriate …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.