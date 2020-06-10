A statue of King Leopold II that was in the center of Antwerp for 150 years was removed in the last hours of the Belgian city. And it is that for years activist groups ask that the figure of the monarch, who is considered to have committed as the owner of the Congo, stop some of the worst atrocities of European colonialism. A sign of how controversial this character is, is that in recent hours a spokesman for the Antwerp mayor’s office assured that the removal of the statue has nothing to do with the recent protests that have taken place around the world against the racism, and said that the figure will be taken to a museum to be restored and that it is not ruled out that it be reinstalled in public space. “The greatest and most horrible legacy of all” Leopold II declared himself “owner” of the Congo. More Belgian King Leopold II left the greatest and most horrible legacy of all“Mark Dummet, a former BBC correspondent in Kinshasa, wrote in 2004 in a note on the monarch.” data-reactid = “59”> “Of the Europeans who were struggling to gain control of Africa in the late 19th century, it can be said that Belgian King Leopold II left the greatest and most horrible legacy of all“Mark Dummet, a former BBC correspondent in Kinshasa, wrote in 2004 in a note on the monarch. “As the great powers competed for land elsewhere, the king of one of Europe’s smallest countries carved his own private 100-square-kilometer colony in the Central African rain forest,” added Dummet. But it would not be so much the size of those possessions but what would happen there and the conditions in which it happened that would mark his legacy. Private colony Leopold II, who reigned in Belgium between 1865 and 1909, sought to make his small country an imperial power, for which he led efforts to develop the Congo River basin. Shortly before his death, Leopold II handed over to Belgium the administration of the territories in the Congo. Plus Arguing his desire to bring to the native Africans the benefits of Christianity, Western civilization, and trade, the monarch convinced the Eurasian powers to allow him to take control of that vast region through an organization he called the African International Association and which in 1885 it transformed into the Congo Free State.

But behind the philanthropic discourse of Leopold II there was a great interest in seizing the great wealth of the territory.

First, ivory, which was immensely prized in the days before plastic was created as a material that could be used to create countless pieces, from figurines to piano keys to pieces of jewelry and fake teeth.

From there arose most of the wealth obtained by the monarch during the first years of the Congo Free State. The abuses and extreme conditions to which the native Africans were subjected there to obtain this precious material were portrayed by the British writer of Polish origin Joseph Conrad in his novel “The Heart in the Darkness”.

Mutilated hands

At the beginning of the 20th century, criticism of what was happening in the Congo Free State grew.

The rubber business had its complexities, since the raw material is extracted from a tree that takes many years to grow, so those who controlled territories with an abundance of these trees had a fortune on their hands. And the Congo Free State had many of them.

There are also many stories about the harshness with which this material was exploited in the territories controlled by Leopold II.

made a fortune for himselfi himself with the collection of rubber and contributed greatly to the death of perhaps about 10 million innocents“Dummet pointed out.” data-reactid = “118”> “He turned his ‘Congo Free State’ into a massive labor camp, made a fortune for himselfi himself with the collection of rubber and contributed greatly to the death of perhaps about 10 million innocents“Dummet noted.

The number of possible victims is controversial.

In 1998, the American historian Adam Hochschild published a book in which Leopold II was identified as being responsible for a sort of African holocaust, which would outnumber the number of Jews killed by Nazi Germany.

It is absurd to say that so many millions died“Jean Stengers, a specialized historian at the time of Leopold II, then told the British newspaper The Guardian. “data-reactid =” 121 “> In Belgium, some experts rejected the conclusions of the controversial text.” Terrible things happened, but Hochschild is exaggerating. It is absurd to say that so many millions died“Jean Stengers, a specialized historian at the time of Leopold II, then told the British newspaper The Guardian.

Stengers acknowledged that the population of the Congo dramatically decreased during the 30 years following Leopold II’s takeover of that territory, but warned that it was impossible to know how many victims there were, as no one knew how many people lived there at the time.

In the gardens of the Royal Palace of Laeken, Leopold II ordered to build this greenhouse to celebrate the acquisition of the Congo.

In what yes there is agreement between the scholars was in the brutal methods used by the representatives of Leopoldo II to force the native population to exploit the rubber.

Members of this organization terrorized the native populations to force them to work.

While the men carried out the imposed task to save their wives and daughters, they died of hunger or were subjected to sexual abuse.

This punishment was also common practice for other reasons. Members of the security forces had to demonstrate that they did not “waste” the bullets they had, since they had to be saved to be used in the event of a riot.

Although he ruled over the fate of millions of people in the Congo, Leopold II never visited that territory.

But this “savings” measure also lent itself to further abuse. Thus, when a soldier missed the shot or when he simply used his bullets to play target shooting, he sometimes cut off a native’s hand in order to justify himself to his officer in charge.

Leopold II’s British biographer Barbara Emerson says the monarch was dismayed when he heard of the terrible abuses taking place in his African dominions – which, incidentally, he never knew personally. “These horrors must end or I will withdraw from the Congo. I will not be spattered with blood and mud,” he would have written to his secretary of state.

A controversial legacy

During the first decade of the 20th century, criticisms against abuses that were committed in the Congo Free State were accumulating.

“Robbery legalized and executed with the use of violence,” said Dummet, which was how it was described at that time what was happening in Africa under Leopold II.

Some historians point out that these criticisms were, in part, driven by other European colonial powers seeking to divert attention from their own abuses.

Leopold II died soon after, but among the projects he had launched was the construction of the Royal Museum of Africa, on the outskirts of Brussels, which became the first Congolese museum in the world.

The Museum of Africa, on the outskirts of Brussels, is part of the controversial legacy of Leopold II.

Thought, in part, as an instrument of propaganda about the colonial project, this institution was reopened in 2018 after spending five years closed in work to adapt its collection to new times.

To combat that narrative, the museum reorganized the collection and placed information highlighting the problems caused by colonialism.

But what about Leopold II’s legacy?

Human rights

Mark Dummet, former BBC correspondent in Kinshasa, noted that the country had never really recovered from that colonial experience.

However, those abuses did appear to have a positive, albeit unintended, consequence.

According to Dummet, the campaign to reveal what had happened in the Congo Free State, led by diplomat Roger Casement, became the first modern mass movement in defense of human rights.

“The emergence of successors such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch or the Kinshasa-based organization Voix de San Voix (‘The voice of the voiceless’) means that in the current Democratic Republic of Congo abuses cannot be hidden by a long time, “Dummet said.