Leonor, Sofía and Letizia winks for Mother’s Day

Queen Letizia and her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía leaving the theater. (Photo: Chema ClaresGTRES)

In each house, Mother’s Day is celebrated in one way, also in Zarzuela. The entire royal family made an outing to the theater, something they had not carried out since last June. Kings Felipe and Letizia went to the Royal Theater together with their daughters, Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor, to spend this day taking advantage of the festival on Monday, May 3 in the Community of Madrid.

The kings and their daughters came to see Benjamin Britten’s opera, Peter Grimes, premiered on April 19 at the Madrid theater. At the end of the show, the royal family posed informally before the photographers who waited at the exit with the program handheld under their arms.

In her plan on Sunday, Princess Leonor showed that she is closely following in her mother’s footsteps, as she did in her previous public appearance on April 22 at the launch of the S-81 Isaac Peral submarine in Cartagena.

King Felipe, Infanta Sofía, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor. (Photo: Chema ClaresGTRES)

In this case, the heir to the throne opted for a black leather biker-style jacket – combined with the Hugo Boss pleated dress that she already wore on her last outing to the theater and black boots – while her mother wore another leather jacket, this type of blazer, also in black combined with culottes of the same color, pink shirt and ballerinas.

Infanta Sofía also wanted to wink at her mother with pants very similar to those worn by Queen Letizia and also opted for dancers, although they are undercut. Sofía completed her look with a basic white T-shirt and a plaid coat that her sister Leonor has worn at other times.

Unlike previous occasions, as in her last public appearance, this time the daughters of the kings have not chosen any garment from Queen Letizia’s wardrobe, although that has not prevented her from …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.