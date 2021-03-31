Leones del Caracas made a double change with Tigres de Aragua

Lions of the Caracas performed change double with organizing Tigers from Aragua ahead of the 2021 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Journalist Carlos Valmore reported a change Come in Lions of the Caracas and Tigers from Aragua. The Aragueños continue to add players who are not linked to any organization in the Major Leagues.

By the ninth of Lions sent pitchers Francisco Carrillo and Luis Díaz to change by Miguel Sierra and Luis Ysla in the LVBP.

Both organizations despite being in the dead season of the Venezuelan League, continue to move their pieces to tackle the 2021-22 tournament in the best possible way. LVBP. On the part of the Caracas team, with José Alguacil as the new manager.

On the part of the Tigers from Aragua They keep adding experienced pitchers to the League. In this change, joined the right-hander Francisco Carrillo who registers a lifetime ERA in the LVBP 3.97 in four contested seasons. While Luis Díaz has not pitched since the 2018-19 harvest with the Lions of the Caracas.

While the “hairy” acquire in the change right-hander Luis Ysla who posted a 4.08 ERA in the last season of the LVBP. Miguel Sierra has not played in the League since 2017.